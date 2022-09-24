CTM Expert Advisor MT5

Overview

This expert advisor is based on statistic model created using historical data. Our model lead to prepare parameters to drive Martingale strategy.

It plays on USDCAD pair. To work proper with full strategy EA should be able to open total positions of 3.62 lots (sum of all possible open positions at the same time) and some margin for safety. For example it can be approximately at least 1200GBP with 500:1 leverage on account. It must be able to play 0.01 lots positions.

Screenshots presents currently running account.

Launch promo! Due to launch of this product for 5 first people price for one month is dropped to $30! Normal price will go to $100.

Parameters

Multiplier: As one of parameters you can adjust multiplier for trade volume. Higher multiplier needs higher deposit but leads to higher profits. It's linear dependence ie. multiplier=2.0 will need to be able to play 2.0 * 3.62 = 7.24 lots so approximately 2400GBP with 500:1 leverage.

SellEnable, BuyEnable: You can enable Sells and Buys in the configuration. How to use that feature: if you have feeling that USDCAD can explode up then in advance disable sells (set SellEnable to false) and it won't start new SELL series until you will unlock it again.

Magic: magic number added to all orders. Useful for identification transactions from EA from others.

Useful information

Remember: at some point in extremely unfavourable conditions (price explode in one direction) in the market this EA will lose most of money on account so remember to withdraw them from time to time (i.e. once per week). More money in deposit means more safety and more possible loses. Choice is yours but remember to always keep approximately at least 1200GBP to make EA able to play full strategy.



