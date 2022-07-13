AI trend

EA Settings：

  • You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range)
  • This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables.
  • You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs
  • I used 1000 0.01 lot. I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk
  • Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
  • Parameter file download linkhttps://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380


EA test：

  • Test within the M15 time frame
  • A long-term test of 5 years is recommended to show the stability of EA under various market conditions.


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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
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Fengbiao Dong
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EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
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EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
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Fengbiao Dong
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EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380
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Fengbiao Dong
Experts
EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range) This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables. You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs 。 I used 1000 0.01 lot.  I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended Parameter file download link https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380 EA test： Test within the M15 time frame A long-term test of 5 years i
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