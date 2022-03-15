Leprechaun EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Leprechaun EA is a fully automatic system.
Super PROMOTION! Only one sale at a price of $399 instead of $1499. Hurry up to buy!
Working timeframe: H1
The minimum deposit is $100
The EA does not use strategies that increase drawdown, it is also possible to use a fixed lot.
How to install the Expert Advisor
- The Expert Advisor must be installed on each chart separately
- No need to download any additional settings files
- Suffixes and prefixes do not affect the work of the adviser
- Recommended broker Tickmill
Usage requirements
- It is necessary to use a computer with a constantly working terminal and constantly connected to the Internet, but it is better to use a VPS
- The EA is sensitive to the spread size, so a good ESN broker with low spreads is recommended.
- Before installing on a real account, test online on a demo account with your broker. The result depends on the quality of quotes and on the quality of stop loss execution. If necessary, change the broker.
I bought this EA some weeks ago and I am very satisfied. It's very interesting. Good results also with indexes. I have a question: is it possible to make a version with ZigZag calculated on CLOSE and not on HIGH and LOW?I hope yes. Let me know, thank you.