Leprechaun EA

2.33

Leprechaun EA is a fully automatic system.

Super PROMOTION! Only one sale at a price of $399 instead of $1499. Hurry up to buy!


Leprechaun EA - works on the strategy of breaking the levels formed by the peaks determined by the ZIGZAG and Fractals indicators. At the moment when the price already passes a certain level, a pending order is triggered and with the help of a trawl, the adviser accompanies the price movement impulse at the time of the level passage. Since there are not many such levels, the adviser does not trade constantly, but only at the moment of the breakdown of these levels.

More suitable currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY

Working timeframe: H1

The minimum deposit is $100

The EA does not use strategies that increase drawdown, it is also possible to use a fixed lot.


How to install the Expert Advisor

  • The Expert Advisor must be installed on each chart separately
  • No need to download any additional settings files
  • Suffixes and prefixes do not affect the work of the adviser
  • Recommended broker Tickmill

Usage requirements

  • It is necessary to use a computer with a constantly working terminal and constantly connected to the Internet, but it is better to use a VPS
  • The EA is sensitive to the spread size, so a good ESN broker with low spreads is recommended.
  • Before installing on a real account, test online on a demo account with your broker. The result depends on the quality of quotes and on the quality of stop loss execution. If necessary, change the broker.

Reviews 4
Pippo2000
25
Pippo2000 2022.08.19 10:27 
 

I bought this EA some weeks ago and I am very satisfied. It's very interesting. Good results also with indexes. I have a question: is it possible to make a version with ZigZag calculated on CLOSE and not on HIGH and LOW?I hope yes. Let me know, thank you.

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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Trend Market EA
Aleksandr Somov
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Trend Market EA  это полностью автоматическая система. В данный момент советник продаётся по акции по цене 499 $ вместо 999 $ Trend Market EA  - работает по направлению тренда на старшем таймфрейме. Сигналом на открытие ордера служит сигнал индикатора HMA на графике текущего таймфрейма, на котором установлен советник, Если сигнал совпадает с направлением тренда на старшем таймфрейме, то советник открывает рыночный ордер в направлении тренда. Если же тейкпрофит не достигут, а тренд разворачивает
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Imraan Dirk
163
Imraan Dirk 2023.06.20 19:14 
 

complete shit on a live account. big waste of money. definitely wouldn’t recommend this shit EA to anyone!!!

Yuki Yamagishi
562
Yuki Yamagishi 2023.02.16 16:47 
 

軽く動かした感じはあまりよくなかった (ブローカーとの相性問題) そのうちもう少し詳しく検証する予定

tout nest quun tout
105
tout nest quun tout 2022.10.19 10:59 
 

like a shit on live account

Pippo2000
25
Pippo2000 2022.08.19 10:27 
 

I bought this EA some weeks ago and I am very satisfied. It's very interesting. Good results also with indexes. I have a question: is it possible to make a version with ZigZag calculated on CLOSE and not on HIGH and LOW?I hope yes. Let me know, thank you.

Aleksandr Somov
847
Reply from developer Aleksandr Somov 2022.08.20 15:56
I didn't quite understand the question. At the closing of what? It works in the breakdown of highs and lows. What exactly should be closed if you use Zig-zag?
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