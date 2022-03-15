Leprechaun EA is a fully automatic system.

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Leprechaun EA - works on the strategy of breaking the levels formed by the peaks determined by the ZIGZAG and Fractals indicators. At the moment when the price already passes a certain level, a pending order is triggered and with the help of a trawl, the adviser accompanies the price movement impulse at the time of the level passage. Since there are not many such levels, the adviser does not trade constantly, but only at the moment of the breakdown of these levels.





More suitable currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY





Working timeframe: H1

The minimum deposit is $100

The EA does not use strategies that increase drawdown, it is also possible to use a fixed lot.





How to install the Expert Advisor

The Expert Advisor must be installed on each chart separately

No need to download any additional settings files

Suffixes and prefixes do not affect the work of the adviser

Recommended broker Tickmill





Usage requirements

It is necessary to use a computer with a constantly working terminal and constantly connected to the Internet, but it is better to use a VPS

The EA is sensitive to the spread size, so a good ESN broker with low spreads is recommended.

Before installing on a real account, test online on a demo account with your broker. The result depends on the quality of quotes and on the quality of stop loss execution. If necessary, change the broker.



