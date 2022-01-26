Price Action Trend Delight

This is a price action traders delight,

Too much of Indicators are bad on the chart so also to much of analysis can cause analysis paralysis.

No need for Top down analysis, The EA does that for you based on Monthly, Weekly, Daily, And 4hrs trend readings on same window.

Supports all time frame trading.

Make your trading seem less and takes it to the next level.

Its new and first of its kind with 5yrs development process.

Just work with the colors ( Green for Bullish Market and Red for Bearish) while on your preferred timeframe.

Welcome to a whole new trading world.



