Non Repaint Eleojo Reversal
- Indicators
- OLAMIDE SEUN BELLO
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 27 March 2022
- Activations: 5
ABOUT THE INDICATOR
IT IS A NON REPAINT INDICATOR
the indicator identify early trend reversal
it can be use by any type of trader; scalper, day trader, swing trader
it works for all timeframe
IT SEND NOTIFICATION DOWN TO YOUR MOBILE PHONE
HOW TO USE ?
take trade when the BLUE OR RED ELEOJO REVERSAL INDICATOR PAINTS
MY STRATEGY
FOR SCALPER
BUY: look for Blue Eleojo reversal indicator on 15Mins or 30Mins Timeframe and return to 1Mins timeframe, take trades when the Blue Eleojo reversal indicator paints
SELL: look for RED Eleojo reversal indicator on 15Mins or 30Mins Timeframe and return to 1Mins timeframe, take trades when the Red Eleojo reversal indicator paints
FOR DAY TRADER
BUY: look for Blue Eleojo reversal indicator on 1H Timeframe and return to 5Mins OR 15Mins timeframe, take trades when the Blue Eleojo reversal indicator paints
SELL: look for RED Eleojo reversal indicator on 1H Timeframe and return to 5Mins OR 15Mins timeframe, take trades when the Red Eleojo reversal indicator paints
FOR SWING TRADER
BUY: look for Blue Eleojo reversal indicator on 1D Timeframe and return to 1H OR 4H timeframe, take trades when the Blue Eleojo reversal indicator paints
SELL: look for RED Eleojo reversal indicator on 1D Timeframe and return to 1H OR 4H timeframe, take trades when the Red Eleojo reversal indicator paints
*****NOTE: for test with higher time frame and pick a the date a reversal indicator print, write it down then run another test with that date with smaller time frame
This indicator works if you follow the rules
******PLEASE REVIEW THIS INDICATOR TO MAKE NECESSARY ADJUSTMENT*****
