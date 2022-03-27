Non Repaint Eleojo Reversal



ABOUT THE INDICATOR


IT IS A NON REPAINT INDICATOR

the indicator identify early trend reversal

it can be use by any type of trader; scalper, day trader, swing trader

it works for all timeframe

IT SEND NOTIFICATION DOWN TO YOUR MOBILE PHONE

 

HOW TO USE ?

take trade when the BLUE OR RED ELEOJO REVERSAL INDICATOR PAINTS

 

MY STRATEGY

FOR SCALPER

BUY: look for Blue Eleojo reversal indicator on 15Mins or 30Mins Timeframe and return to 1Mins timeframe, take trades when the Blue Eleojo reversal indicator paints

SELL: look for RED Eleojo reversal indicator on 15Mins or 30Mins Timeframe and return to 1Mins timeframe, take trades when the Red Eleojo reversal indicator paints

 

FOR DAY TRADER

BUY: look for Blue Eleojo reversal indicator on 1H Timeframe and return to 5Mins OR 15Mins timeframe, take trades when the Blue Eleojo reversal indicator paints

SELL: look for RED Eleojo reversal indicator on 1H Timeframe and return to 5Mins OR 15Mins timeframe, take trades when the Red Eleojo reversal indicator paints

 

FOR SWING TRADER

BUY: look for Blue Eleojo reversal indicator on 1D Timeframe and return to 1H OR 4H timeframe, take trades when the Blue Eleojo reversal indicator paints

SELL: look for RED Eleojo reversal indicator on 1D Timeframe and return to 1H OR 4H timeframe, take trades when the Red Eleojo reversal indicator paints

 

*****NOTE: for test with higher time frame and pick a the date a reversal indicator print, write it down then run another test with that date with smaller time frame

This indicator works if you follow the rules

 

******PLEASE REVIEW THIS INDICATOR TO MAKE NECESSARY ADJUSTMENT*****


YOU CAN WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ay4COEl-NA0 


MAKE A REVIEW AND GET FREE TAKE PROFIT INDICATOR, ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS, TAKE  A SCREENSHOT OF YOUR REVIEW AND SEND IT TO allaboutforexforever@gmail.com 

We respond immediately

