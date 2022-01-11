Traders Dynamic Index TDI

The Traders Dynamic Indexis a combination of multiple indicators into a complex array of signals that can be interpreted for market behavior. 


It combines the RSI, Bollinger Bands and a Moving Average, first developed by Dean Malone it has seen prominent use as it combines an often used strategy into a single indicator. 


The RSI will determine an overbought or oversold phase for the instrument that will be smoothed and filtered by the MA the Bollinger Bands will then assess the amplitude and anticipated direction for the price. 


The Indicator draws 5 lines to help your trading. The VBHigh & VBLow lines is the trading channel that is defined by the Bollinger Bands and the Yellow market main line. When this line crosses into the usual RSI overbought & oversold zones it can indicate a market reversal. 


The Green and Red lines are from the RSI and can be thought of as a Fast (Green) line and Slow (Red) line. Short-term signals arise when these cross. 


The examples below show how you can use the crossover of the RSI lines for entry signs and how you can use the Bollinger band channel to decide on exits. 


There are many ways to interpret the information, with some knowledge of what the individual indicators are trying to tell you an adapted strategy for individual instruments can be worked out. 


