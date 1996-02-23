Long Term Double MACD MT5

Long Term Double MACD Strategy with EMA Trend Confirmation





This strategy uses a leading and lagging MACD indicator. The leading indicator gives the entry signals, and the lagging indicator gives the exit signals.





Works best on Forex pairs at H1 and higher. It works best on low volatility pairs. If you want to use it on shorter Timeframes then put the default MACDs significantly out from what they are. The long term EMA would need some fine tuning after that.





When not using the trailing stop loss you should set realistic stop loss targets based on the amount you are willing to risk each trade.













