Logarithmic chart for MT5

As you know, the logarithmic chart is essential for any Technical approach. This Expert Advisor create a customize symbol for any symbol you want and it plot logarithmic chart for that. You can easily switch between logarithmic and arithmetic charts. the Expert provide crosshair for last and actual price and you can add your personal LOGO to chart. also you can set individual zoom for each Time Frame.

Important: The Expert Advisor doesn't work on Demo version. because Demo version work only on Strategy tester mode.


More Features:

1-Switch between Logarithmic and Arithmetic Chart easily

2-Use relative chart such as (Gold/JPY)

3-Use Elliott wave and Neowave Labels

4-Create Your own TimeFrame such as 6 Months or 2 weeks ,.....

5-Add your Personal LOGO

6-Use Money Management Tools (same as TradingView)


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