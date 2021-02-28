Violence Plus

The strategy is an intelligent trading system developed based on the analysis of big data and the statistics of the characteristics of the EurUSD currency pair.EA is used in the 15M cycle and determined to be able to make steady profits through the historical backtesting of the past decades.


EA uses MACD to open positions. It can use fund management, and it can also control the number of positions according to the risk it can bear. In addition,EA uses the news avoidance function to automatically avoid and stop opening positions when there is news and market fluctuations are relatively large.

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4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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