Violence Plus

The strategy is an intelligent trading system developed based on the analysis of big data and the statistics of the characteristics of the EurUSD currency pair.EA is used in the 15M cycle and determined to be able to make steady profits through the historical backtesting of the past decades.





EA uses MACD to open positions. It can use fund management, and it can also control the number of positions according to the risk it can bear. In addition,EA uses the news avoidance function to automatically avoid and stop opening positions when there is news and market fluctuations are relatively large.