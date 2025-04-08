Bricks Grid





This EA trades Initially on Price breakouts on Support and Resistance ----------------------------- (Please leave a review after you tested the demo)





Opening of Trade: Buy Trade will open if price crosses above Resistance.

Grid Buy will also open if price crosses above resistance and if the distance from the last trade price is above average true range value.





Sell Trade will open if price crosses below Support.





Grid Sell will also open if price crosses below Support and if the distance from the last trade price is above average true range value.







Closing of Trade:





Take profit is calculated relative to the Average price buy plus + Take Profit ATR Distance Multipler for buy and Average price sell minus - Take Profit ATR Distance Multipler for Sell.





Trailing is optimized based on ATR distance, it will only trail in favor of your average price per order type, I purposely did not have an input variable for this to avoid confusion on user who does not know ATR, I just preset it to the best settings that I tested, but you can still disable or enable it.







Max symbol Draw Down % Close All - it is calculated based on net Loss of the symbol relative to the percentage from the account balance.





Max symbol Profit % Close All - it is calculated based on net Profit of the symbol relative to the percentage from the account balance.









Recommendations:





Leverage: 500





Settings: Will send set file on comment section, default settings is just a guide.





Starting money: $1000 or more





Use MQL VPS or any of your choice for 24/7 automated trading.









Parameters:





MagicNumber - return an identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

~~~~~Indicator Settings~~~~~



Support and Resistance Period - the period on which the highest and lowest of candle range is measured

ATR_Period - Average True Range Period Grid ATR Distance Multiplier - Multiplies the size of ATR on which the minimum distance of grid from the last trade price will be use.

Autlot lot Initial: .01 for every X input - calculates initial trade relative to account balance, "(Account balance / Input) * .01" Grid Lot Size Multiplier - Multiplies the initial lot size to be added on the last lot size for Grid trade.

Maximum Lot Size - Maximum Lot Size.

---Closing Settings---



Take Profit ATR Distance Multiplier - Multiplies ATR to be use as Take profit, +- Average price

Use Optimized Trailing - if true, EA will trail above optimized value above average price

Max Symbol Drawdown % Close All - it will close trade if drawdown % is reach.

Max Symbol Profit % Close All - it will close trade if profit % is reach.





If you have any question dont hesitate , feel free to ask. Thank you!



