Bricks Grid


This EA trades Initially on Price breakouts on Support and Resistance ----------------------------- (Please leave a review after you tested the demo)


Opening of Trade:

Buy Trade will open if price crosses above Resistance.

Grid Buy will also open if price crosses above resistance and if the distance from the last trade price is above average true range value. 

Sell Trade will open if price crosses below Support.

Grid Sell will also open if price crosses below Support and if the distance from the last trade price is above average true range value.



Closing of Trade:

Take profit is calculated relative to the Average price buy plus + Take Profit ATR Distance Multipler for buy and  Average price sell minus - Take Profit ATR Distance Multipler  for Sell.

Trailing is optimized based on ATR distance, it will only trail in favor of your average price per order type, I purposely did not have an input variable for this to avoid confusion on user who does not know ATR, I just preset it to the best settings that I tested, but you can still disable or enable it.



Max symbol Draw Down % Close All - it is calculated based on net Loss of the symbol relative to the percentage from the account balance.

Max symbol Profit % Close All - it is calculated based on net Profit of the symbol relative to the percentage from the account balance.


Recommendations:

Leverage: 500

Settings: Will send set file on comment section, default settings is just a guide.

Starting money: $1000 or more

Use MQL VPS or any of your choice for 24/7 automated trading.


Parameters:

MagicNumber  - return an identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.


~~~~~Indicator Settings~~~~~


Support and Resistance Period  - the period on which the highest and lowest of candle range is measured

ATR_Period    - Average True Range Period

Grid ATR Distance Multiplier - Multiplies the size of ATR on which the minimum distance of grid from the last trade price will be use.

Autlot lot Initial: .01 for every X input - calculates initial trade relative to account balance, "(Account balance / Input)  * .01"

Grid Lot Size Multiplier -  Multiplies the initial lot size to be added on the last lot size for Grid trade.

Maximum Lot Size -  Maximum Lot Size.


---Closing Settings---


Take Profit ATR Distance Multiplier    - Multiplies ATR to be use as Take profit, +- Average price
Use Optimized Trailing                         - if true, EA will trail above optimized value above average price
Max Symbol Drawdown % Close All      - it will close trade if drawdown % is reach.
Max Symbol Profit % Close All               - it will close trade if profit % is reach.

If you have any question dont hesitate , feel free to ask. Thank you!

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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