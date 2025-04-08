Bricks Grid
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA trades Initially on Price breakouts on Support and Resistance ----------------------------- (Please leave a review after you tested the demo)
Opening of Trade:
Buy Trade will open if price crosses above Resistance.
Grid Sell will also open if price crosses below Support and if the distance from the last trade price is above average true range value.
Trailing is optimized based on ATR distance, it will only trail in favor of your average price per order type, I purposely did not have an input variable for this to avoid confusion on user who does not know ATR, I just preset it to the best settings that I tested, but you can still disable or enable it.
MagicNumber - return an identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.
~~~~~Indicator Settings~~~~~
Support and Resistance Period - the period on which the highest and lowest of candle range is measured
ATR_Period - Average True Range Period
Grid ATR Distance Multiplier - Multiplies the size of ATR on which the minimum distance of grid from the last trade price will be use.
Autlot lot Initial: .01 for every X input - calculates initial trade relative to account balance, "(Account balance / Input) * .01"
Grid Lot Size Multiplier - Multiplies the initial lot size to be added on the last lot size for Grid trade.
Maximum Lot Size - Maximum Lot Size.
---Closing Settings---