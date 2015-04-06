Eu ScalpPro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Eu Scalp-Pro Expert Advisor
Scalping EA
Recomended EurUsd Pair
Suitable for other pair
Single Entry
Support Any TF Recomended M15
EA Setting Feature :
* Adjust Start and Ending trading time
* Adjust Max Spread, Max Slipage, Max Trading Daily, Max Limit Open Postion
* Adjust Tape Profit / Stop Loss
* Adjust Trailing Start / Trailing Stop, Lock Profit Start / Lock Profit To
* Adjust Averaging Step / Level (optional)
* Adjust Minute Interval Next OP
* Adjust target profit daily
* Adjust Lot manual, lot auto (MM), Max lot
* Adjust Martingale (optional for use averaging)
* Adjust magic number
* Adjust reversal on/off
signal for this EA https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/881490
if anyone wants to ask about this ea can contact my telegram t.me/efendypoe
thankyou