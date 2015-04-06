Eu ScalpPro

Eu Scalp-Pro Expert Advisor

Scalping EA

Recomended EurUsd Pair 

Suitable for other pair

Single Entry

Support Any TF Recomended M15

EA Setting Feature :

* Adjust Start and Ending trading time

* Adjust Max Spread, Max Slipage, Max Trading Daily, Max Limit Open Postion

* Adjust Tape Profit / Stop Loss

* Adjust Trailing Start / Trailing Stop, Lock Profit Start / Lock Profit To 

* Adjust Averaging Step / Level (optional)

* Adjust Minute Interval Next OP

* Adjust target profit daily

* Adjust Lot manual, lot auto (MM), Max lot

* Adjust Martingale (optional for use averaging)

* Adjust magic number

* Adjust reversal on/off


signal for this EA https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/881490

if anyone wants to ask about this ea can contact my telegram t.me/efendypoe 

thankyou

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Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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