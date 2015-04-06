Trend To Billions

The EA is based on the concept of "the trend is your friend!"

Incorporated therein is the ability to choose your own"

1. Risk percent

2. Type of stop loss

3. Break Even

4. Trailing Stop

etc...

Buying this EA will be one of the best decision you will be making in this year. back-tested results have proven 75% ROI within a period of five (5) years. this shows that the trading methodology used in computing the EA is sound and profitable in the long run.

