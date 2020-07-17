Seine pro

Seine pro allows you to conduct both automatic and manual trading. It does not place pending orders, but forms a virtual grid according to the settings.

The EA showed maximum efficiency on the EURJPY pair. The work of the adviser can be seen on the information panel. For stable work on a cent account you need at least $ 600. With such a deposit, the EA withstands the recoilless price movement of 4000 pips and does not lose the starting deposit

When starting, the adviser analyzes the settings and informs the trader of the maximum possible distance of the recoilless movement of the currency pair with the current balance. Further, if the trading permission is set in the settings, the adviser opens two orders in different directions. A trader can interfere with the advisor by activating the control buttons. The control buttons allow you to close either a chain of orders in one of the directions, or all orders. When you click on the cell highlighted in color, an order is opened with the volume specified in the cell. Detailed instructions for the settings for manual, semi-automatic and automatic operation are sent after the purchase of the adviser. Maintenance and support is free.

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3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA does not place pending orders, but forms a virtual grid according to the settings. The EA showed maximum efficiency on a pair of EURJPY. The work of the adviser can be seen on the information panel. For stable work on a cent account you need at least $ 600. With such a deposit, the EA withstands recoilless movement of the price of 4000 pips and does not lose the starting depositю
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