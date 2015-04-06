FiboMartingaleSystem

Fibo Martingale System is martingale grid Expert Advisor, that is specially tailored for EURJPY. It trades long and short positions in the same time using its lot size progression on every grid level. The timeframe is not important, it does not trade on bar close. The most important think to respect is - for 0,01 starting lot you need an account of 25 000 $ at least - using smaller account is at your own risk. The default settings are ready to go, you do not need to change anything. By default the timer is turned off, it is your decision whether to turn it on.





Input parameters

Trade Settings

MagicNumber

OrdComment - puts a comment at the end of each order in the trading pool

- puts a comment at the end of each order in the trading pool Slippage

StartingLotSize - the starting lot for the lot progression (default 0,01 per 25 000$ account at least )

- the starting lot for the lot progression (default 0,01 ) MartingaleMaxSteps - maximum steps for the martingale order

Timer

TradeAllowed - if true starts opening positions, if false stops opening new positions, but continues managing old positions

- if starts opening positions, if stops opening new positions, but continues managing old positions Use Timer - if true starts using the timer settings, if false opens positions all the time ( needs to be true to use itraday timer )

- if starts using the timer settings, if opens positions all the time ( ) Start Day 0 Sunday 5 Friday - day to start opening positions

- day to start opening positions StartHour - hour to start opening positions

- hour to start opening positions StartMinute - minutes to start opening positions

- minutes to start opening positions End Day 0 Sunday 5 Friday - day to stop opening positions

- day to stop opening positions EndHour - hour to stop opening positions

- hour to stop opening positions EndMinute - minutes to stop opening positions

Intraday Timer