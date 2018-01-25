PinBar Trader

Pin-Bar Trader is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for trading Price Action candlestick patterns - Pin bars.





Key advantages of the EA

Simple and intuitive trading system. When you understand the way the EA works, you can easily monitor and customize it.

Trading on the higher timeframes: the Pin bar trading strategy is intended for the timeframes H1, H4 and Daily.

A strict use of Stop Loss orders to protect the capital from significant losses.

The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid or any other risky techniques.

Diversification of risks through the use of multiple currency pairs in trading simultaneously.





The Expert Advisor Operation Principle

When a Pin bar pattern is formed on the chart, the EA looks for a trade on the next candle.

When the price returns to the Pin bar range, a trade is opened by two orders.

Stop loss of both orders is placed beyond the extremums of the Pin bar.

The first order is closed by take profit at the border of the Pin bar.

The second order is closed by a larger take profit, for example, with a 3 to 1 or 3 to 2 ratio to stop loss.

It is possible to customize the EA according to your preferences and to optimize the parameters.





Description of Pin-Bar Trader input parameters