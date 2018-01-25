PinBar Trader

Pin-Bar Trader is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for trading Price Action candlestick patterns - Pin bars.


Key advantages of the EA

  • Simple and intuitive trading system. When you understand the way the EA works, you can easily monitor and customize it.
  • Trading on the higher timeframes: the Pin bar trading strategy is intended for the timeframes H1, H4 and Daily.
  • A strict use of Stop Loss orders to protect the capital from significant losses.
  • The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid or any other risky techniques.
  • Diversification of risks through the use of multiple currency pairs in trading simultaneously.


The Expert Advisor Operation Principle

When a Pin bar pattern is formed on the chart, the EA looks for a trade on the next candle.

When the price returns to the Pin bar range, a trade is opened by two orders.

Stop loss of both orders is placed beyond the extremums of the Pin bar.

The first order is closed by take profit at the border of the Pin bar.

The second order is closed by a larger take profit, for example, with a 3 to 1 or 3 to 2 ratio to stop loss.

It is possible to customize the EA according to your preferences and to optimize the parameters.


Description of Pin-Bar Trader input parameters

  • TimeFrame - timeframe to search for Pin bars.
  • Lots - trade volume.
  • IgnoreSellSignal - ignore sell signals (used for trading on bullish markets - stocks, stock indices, etc.)
  • IgnoreBuySignal - ignore buy signals (used in downtrends).
  • BullBearTrade - consider the color of the Pin bar.
  • MoveStopLossToNoLoss - transfer stop loss to breakeven.
  • ProfitToStopLossRatioForStopLossMoving - ratio of profit to stop loss for transferring the open order to breakeven.
  • CandleBodyNoMoreThanPercent - candle body must not be greater than the specified percentage of the total candle size.
  • CandleBodyLaysInThePartPercent - the candle body lies in the top or bottom part of the candle.
  • CurrentDayReturnPercent - percentage of the Pin bar range the price must roll back to open a trade (for example, 50% or 38.2%)
  • StopLossMarginFromPinBarShadowInPips - offset from the candle wick to set Stop Loss.
  • FirstTakeProfitMarginFromPinBarShadowInPips - offset from the candle wick to set the first TakeProfit.
  • SecondTakeProfitSize_InStopLosses - value of the first TakeProfit relative to Stop Loss.
  • MinimumPinBarSize - the minimum size of a Pin bar.
  • MaximumPinBarSize - the maximum size of a Pin bar.
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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9493257 2020.11.04 11:40 
 

Hello sir, I bought the pinbar trader EA but I have a problem, when I configure it not to make purchases, it still makes them, and when I configure it not to make sales, it still makes them. can you fix that situation?

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