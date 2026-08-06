Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5

Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed around short-term Gold trading and automated trade management. It continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading opportunities according to its programmed strategy, executes positions automatically, and manages open trades using predefined trading and risk-management rules.

Tommy was developed with a focus on disciplined execution, controlled exposure, and consistent application of trading logic. The objective is not to predict every market movement, but to identify conditions that match the strategy and execute them without emotional intervention.

The system is intended for traders who want to automate their Gold trading strategy while retaining control over important parameters such as position size and risk.

Key Features

Developed Specifically for XAUUSD

Tommy is designed specifically for Gold trading. Instead of applying the same strategy across multiple unrelated instruments, its trading logic is focused on the characteristics and price behavior of XAUUSD.

Fully Automated Execution

Once configured and activated, Tommy can manage the complete trading process automatically.

The system monitors the market, identifies valid trading conditions, executes positions, manages active trades, and closes positions according to its programmed rules.

Short-Term Trading Logic

The strategy is designed to identify short-term trading opportunities in XAUUSD.

Gold can move quickly during active market periods. Automated execution allows the system to respond to qualifying conditions without requiring continuous manual monitoring.

Rule-Based Trading

Every trading decision is based on predefined algorithmic conditions.

Tommy does not make discretionary or emotional decisions. The same trading logic is applied consistently whenever the required market conditions are present.

Automated Position Management

After entering the market, Tommy continues to monitor and manage active positions.

Trade management is handled according to the strategy's predefined rules and configured parameters.

Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into the trading system.

Users can configure supported parameters according to their account balance, broker conditions, and individual risk tolerance.

Position size should always be selected carefully. Increasing lot size increases both potential return and potential drawdown.

Stop Loss Management

The system supports Stop Loss management to maintain defined risk exposure when market conditions move against an open position.

Take Profit Management

Take Profit functionality is incorporated into the trade-management process and can be used to manage profitable positions according to the selected configuration.

Trailing Management

Where enabled, trailing functionality can dynamically manage an open position as the market moves in a favorable direction.

Configurable Parameters

Tommy provides configurable trading and risk-management parameters, allowing users to adjust supported settings according to their trading environment and risk preferences.

Recommended Configuration

Product: Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Instrument: XAUUSD / Gold
Trading Style: Short-term / Scalping
Execution: Automated
Recommended Account: Low-spread account
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation


Broker conditions can have a significant effect on short-term trading systems. Spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, liquidity, and XAUUSD contract specifications can differ between brokers.

For this reason, users should test Tommy under their own broker conditions before using it on a live account.

Installation

After purchasing and installing Tommy through the MQL5 Market:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open the recommended XAUUSD chart.
  3. Attach Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 to the chart.
  4. Enable Algo Trading.
  5. Configure the required lot size and risk parameters.
  6. Verify that automated trading is enabled for the Expert Advisor.
  7. Allow the system to operate according to its programmed strategy.

A VPS is recommended for users who intend to operate the Expert Advisor continuously.

Backtesting

Tommy can be evaluated using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

For testing:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
  2. Select Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5.
  3. Select XAUUSD.
  4. Select the recommended timeframe.
  5. Use high-quality historical data.
  6. Select an appropriate testing period.
  7. Configure the initial account balance.
  8. Configure the desired lot size and risk settings.
  9. Start the test.

Where available, Every tick based on real ticks can provide a more realistic simulation of historical execution.

Backtest results can vary depending on historical data quality, broker specifications, spreads, commissions, and testing configuration.

Broker Compatibility

Tommy is designed for MetaTrader 5 brokers that provide XAUUSD trading.

For a short-term trading strategy, broker execution conditions are particularly important. Low spreads and reliable execution are recommended.

Results may differ between brokers due to differences in:

  • Spread
  • Commission
  • Slippage
  • Execution speed
  • Liquidity
  • Stop levels
  • Contract specifications
  • XAUUSD symbol configuration

Testing the Expert Advisor with the intended broker before live deployment is strongly recommended.

Risk and Lot Size

There is no universal lot size suitable for every account.

The appropriate position size depends on account balance, leverage, broker conditions, trading configuration, and the amount of risk the trader is prepared to accept.

Users should begin with conservative risk settings and evaluate the system before increasing position size.

Higher position sizes can substantially increase drawdown as well as potential returns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5?

Tommy is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for short-term XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5.

Is the system fully automated?

Yes. Once properly installed and configured, the system can monitor market conditions, execute trades, manage positions, and close trades automatically according to its programmed rules.

Which instrument does Tommy trade?

Tommy is designed for XAUUSD (Gold).

Which platform is supported?

This version is developed for MetaTrader 5.

Can I change the lot size?

Yes. Users can configure the supported position-sizing parameters according to their account size and risk preferences.

Does Tommy use Stop Loss and Take Profit?

Yes. Stop Loss and Take Profit are incorporated into the system's trade-management logic.

Can Tommy be backtested?

Yes. The Expert Advisor can be tested using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Does it work with every broker?

Tommy is intended to work with MetaTrader 5 brokers offering XAUUSD. However, trading results can differ between brokers because of spreads, commissions, slippage, execution quality, and contract specifications.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not mandatory, but it is recommended for users who want MetaTrader 5 and Tommy to remain operational continuously without depending on their personal computer.

Will the Expert Advisor always be profitable?

No. No automated trading system can guarantee future profitability. Market conditions change, and periods of losses and drawdown are possible.

Updates

Future versions may include strategy refinements, compatibility improvements, parameter enhancements, performance optimizations, and bug fixes.

Customers will receive applicable product updates through the MQL5 Market.

Important Risk Disclosure

Trading XAUUSD, Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Automated trading does not eliminate trading risk.

Historical results, backtests, simulations, and previous performance should not be considered a guarantee of future results. Differences in broker execution, market conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, and liquidity can materially affect actual trading performance.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and should evaluate the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and/or on a demo account before considering live trading.

Tommy The Gold Scalper MT5 is trading software, not a guarantee of financial returns.


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ImpulseReversal GOLD EA
Fumi Itsuki
专家
This is an Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD designed to run on the M1 timeframe. Gold tends to experience a slight price retracement following sudden price movements. This EA capitalizes on that behavior by targeting the pullback after such sharp moves. Please start by running a backtest. It does not employ dangerous strategies—such as Martingale or Grid trading—that carry a risk of account ruin. If you purchase the EA, please send me a screenshot of your purchase along with a message, and I w
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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John Folly Akwetey
专家
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Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
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Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
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Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
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PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
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