WHAT IS APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5?

APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a precision zone-sniper approach: it identifies high-quality structural zones on the chart and waits for a fully confirmed setup before firing a single, disciplined entry on the M5 timeframe. No blind martingale. No grid. No averaging without protection.

Every trade has a defined Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered risk protection system, automatically, around the clock.



HOW DOES IT WORK?



APEX PREMIUM SNIPER MT5 continuously scans the XAUUSD chart on multiple timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1) for premium structural zones that meet strict quality criteria. When a zone is validated by a genuine market confirmation, the EA enters with sniper precision on the M5 chart. A true confirmed setup is required to fire – never a mere price touch.

This approach filters out weak moves and only acts on high-probability conditions, while the built-in risk layer protects the account in every market phase.

Multi-Timeframe Zone Scan – The EA scans M5, M15, M30 and H1 in parallel, looking only for premium zones with strong structure behind them.

– The EA scans M5, M15, M30 and H1 in parallel, looking only for premium zones with strong structure behind them. Intelligent DD Recovery – A controlled recovery layer activates in the 10–20% drawdown zone, using disciplined, limited lot management to help the account recover.

– A controlled recovery layer activates in the 10–20% drawdown zone, using disciplined, limited lot management to help the account recover. Hedge Protection – At 25%+ drawdown, a hedge layer activates with recovery logic to protect the account in extreme market conditions.

– At 25%+ drawdown, a hedge layer activates with recovery logic to protect the account in extreme market conditions. Daily Profit Target – Automatic trading stop once the daily USD target is reached.

– Automatic trading stop once the daily USD target is reached. Basket Profit Target – The whole basket closes automatically once a predefined USD profit level is reached.

– The whole basket closes automatically once a predefined USD profit level is reached. Smart Time Filter – Configurable entry cutoff time blocks new entries after a chosen hour, avoiding late-session noise.

– Configurable entry cutoff time blocks new entries after a chosen hour, avoiding late-session noise. News Protection – Built-in filter for Medium, High and Critical impact news with individually configurable time windows, plus unscheduled news shock protection.

– Built-in filter for Medium, High and Critical impact news with individually configurable time windows, plus unscheduled news shock protection. Volatility Gate – ATR-based gate blocks entries in choppy or low-quality market conditions.

– ATR-based gate blocks entries in choppy or low-quality market conditions. On-Chart Dashboard – Live display of the EA state, zones and signals directly on the chart.

RISK & TRADE MANAGEMENT Every position is opened with a fixed Take Profit. The EA never uses blind martingale or grid techniques – all recovery and protection steps are limited, rule-based and fully automatic:

A controlled DD recovery layer handles 10–20% drawdown phases with disciplined lot scaling.

A hedge protection layer steps in at 25%+ drawdown to defend the account.

The recovery basket targets up to 9x TP, closing underwater trades with one decisive move.

Daily and basket USD targets automatically pause and close the EA when goals are reached.

News, volatility and time filters constantly guard against low-quality entries.

REQUIREMENTS

S ymbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

C hart Timeframe: M5

Minimum Balance: $500



R ecommended Balance: $1000

Account Type: Hedging (ECN/RAW recommended)

VPS: Strongly recommended





RISK WARNING Trading gold carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.