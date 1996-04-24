Confluence FVG BOS
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
FVG • BOS Confluence Pro—Dynamic Border + Timer + Last BOS
The ultimate confluence tool for SMC / ICT traders.
This indicator automatically detects the LAST Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the LAST Break of Structure (BOS) that is CONFIRMED by a closed candle - and shows it with a dynamic color that changes based on where price closed.
No more repainting, no more fake breaks.
🔥 WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT?
Most FVG/BOS indicators just draw everything and clutter your chart. This one shows ONLY THE LAST VALID structure and colors it dynamically:
🟢 LIME = Price CLOSED ABOVE the level (Bullish control)
🔴 RED = Price CLOSED BELOW the level (Bearish control)
You know instantly if buyers or sellers are in control.
✨ FEATURES
1. SMART FVG BORDER (Auto-Extending)
- Automatically finds the most recent Fair Value Gap
- Draws only the border (no ugly filled box)
- Extends to current candle
- Dynamic color: Green when price is above FVG, Red when below
2. LAST BOS HORIZONTAL RAY - CLOSE CONFIRMED
- Finds swing highs/lows using Swing Size logic
- Detects REAL Break of Structure (HH > Last HH, LL < Last LL)
- Requires CLOSED candle confirmation above/below the level - no fake wicks!
- Draws horizontal ray to the right + BOS label on the left (clean, never blocks price)
- Dynamic color based on close position
3. SMART CANDLE TIMER
- Shows time left for current candle close
- Follows price automatically
- Turns RED in last 60 seconds
- Shows Timeframe + Countdown
📈 HOW TO TRADE THE CONFLUENCE
High Probability Setup:
- Wait for BOS Ray to break + close confirmed
- Look for FVG near that BOS level - that's your CONFLUENCE ZONE
- When dynamic color flips (e.g., from Red to Green), it means buyers took control
- Enter on retest of FVG Border or BOS Ray
Strategy:
- BOS + FVG Confluence = Sniper Entry
- Use FVG Border as your Stop Loss / Target zone
- Timer helps you avoid entering in last seconds
⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
- InpSearchBars (300): How many bars to search for FVG/BOS
- InpBullColor / InpBearColor: Dynamic colors for above/below close (Default: Lime / Red)
- InpBorderWidth: Thickness of FVG box
- InpSwingSize (3): Sensitivity for BOS detection - lower = more sensitive
- InpBOSWidth / InpBOSStyle: Customize BOS ray
- InpBOSConfirmClose (true): TRUE = Only confirmed BOS with closed candle. Strongly recommended to keep TRUE to avoid fake breaks.
- InpTimerRightBars / InpTimerAboveAsk: Timer position
✅ BEST FOR
- Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 - Perfect for intraday SMC
- Pairs: All Forex, Gold, BTC, Indices
- Style: SMC, ICT, Price Action, Breakout, Reversal
📦 WHAT YOU GET
- Clean chart - only 2 objects, no clutter
- No repaint after close confirmation
- Lightweight - won't slow down MT5
- Works on all symbols
- Free updates: v8.60 includes Dynamic Color Logic
Version History
v8.60: Added dynamic color by closed price for both FVG and BOS + Timer follow
v8.40: Added BOS confirmed by closed candle + Horizontal Ray + Label Left
v8.0: Initial FVG Border release
Disclaimer: This is a structure mapping tool, not an EA. Always confirm with your own analysis and risk management.