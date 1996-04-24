Confluence FVG BOS

FVG • BOS Confluence Pro—Dynamic Border + Timer + Last BOS

The ultimate confluence tool for SMC / ICT traders.

This indicator automatically detects the LAST Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the LAST Break of Structure (BOS) that is CONFIRMED by a closed candle - and shows it with a dynamic color that changes based on where price closed.

No more repainting, no more fake breaks.

🔥 WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT?

Most FVG/BOS indicators just draw everything and clutter your chart. This one shows ONLY THE LAST VALID structure and colors it dynamically:

🟢 LIME = Price CLOSED ABOVE the level (Bullish control)
🔴 RED = Price CLOSED BELOW the level (Bearish control)

You know instantly if buyers or sellers are in control.

✨ FEATURES

1. SMART FVG BORDER (Auto-Extending)

  • Automatically finds the most recent Fair Value Gap
  • Draws only the border (no ugly filled box)
  • Extends to current candle
  • Dynamic color: Green when price is above FVG, Red when below

2. LAST BOS HORIZONTAL RAY - CLOSE CONFIRMED

  • Finds swing highs/lows using Swing Size logic
  • Detects REAL Break of Structure (HH > Last HH, LL < Last LL)
  • Requires CLOSED candle confirmation above/below the level - no fake wicks!
  • Draws horizontal ray to the right + BOS label on the left (clean, never blocks price)
  • Dynamic color based on close position

3. SMART CANDLE TIMER

  • Shows time left for current candle close
  • Follows price automatically
  • Turns RED in last 60 seconds
  • Shows Timeframe + Countdown

📈 HOW TO TRADE THE CONFLUENCE

High Probability Setup:

  1. Wait for BOS Ray to break + close confirmed
  2. Look for FVG near that BOS level - that's your CONFLUENCE ZONE
  3. When dynamic color flips (e.g., from Red to Green), it means buyers took control
  4. Enter on retest of FVG Border or BOS Ray

Strategy:

  • BOS + FVG Confluence = Sniper Entry
  • Use FVG Border as your Stop Loss / Target zone
  • Timer helps you avoid entering in last seconds

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • InpSearchBars (300): How many bars to search for FVG/BOS
  • InpBullColor / InpBearColor: Dynamic colors for above/below close (Default: Lime / Red)
  • InpBorderWidth: Thickness of FVG box
  • InpSwingSize (3): Sensitivity for BOS detection - lower = more sensitive
  • InpBOSWidth / InpBOSStyle: Customize BOS ray
  • InpBOSConfirmClose (true): TRUE = Only confirmed BOS with closed candle. Strongly recommended to keep TRUE to avoid fake breaks.
  • InpTimerRightBars / InpTimerAboveAsk: Timer position

✅ BEST FOR

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 - Perfect for intraday SMC
  • Pairs: All Forex, Gold, BTC, Indices
  • Style: SMC, ICT, Price Action, Breakout, Reversal

📦 WHAT YOU GET

  • Clean chart - only 2 objects, no clutter
  • No repaint after close confirmation
  • Lightweight - won't slow down MT5
  • Works on all symbols
  • Free updates: v8.60 includes Dynamic Color Logic

Version History

v8.60: Added dynamic color by closed price for both FVG and BOS + Timer follow
v8.40: Added BOS confirmed by closed candle + Horizontal Ray + Label Left
v8.0: Initial FVG Border release

Disclaimer: This is a structure mapping tool, not an EA. Always confirm with your own analysis and risk management.


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Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
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