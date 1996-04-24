Confluence FVG BOS

FVG • BOS Confluence Pro—Dynamic Border + Timer + Last BOS

The ultimate confluence tool for SMC / ICT traders.

This indicator automatically detects the LAST Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the LAST Break of Structure (BOS) that is CONFIRMED by a closed candle - and shows it with a dynamic color that changes based on where price closed.

No more repainting, no more fake breaks.

🔥 WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT?

Most FVG/BOS indicators just draw everything and clutter your chart. This one shows ONLY THE LAST VALID structure and colors it dynamically:

🟢 LIME = Price CLOSED ABOVE the level (Bullish control)
🔴 RED = Price CLOSED BELOW the level (Bearish control)

You know instantly if buyers or sellers are in control.

✨ FEATURES

1. SMART FVG BORDER (Auto-Extending)

  • Automatically finds the most recent Fair Value Gap
  • Draws only the border (no ugly filled box)
  • Extends to current candle
  • Dynamic color: Green when price is above FVG, Red when below

2. LAST BOS HORIZONTAL RAY - CLOSE CONFIRMED

  • Finds swing highs/lows using Swing Size logic
  • Detects REAL Break of Structure (HH > Last HH, LL < Last LL)
  • Requires CLOSED candle confirmation above/below the level - no fake wicks!
  • Draws horizontal ray to the right + BOS label on the left (clean, never blocks price)
  • Dynamic color based on close position

3. SMART CANDLE TIMER

  • Shows time left for current candle close
  • Follows price automatically
  • Turns RED in last 60 seconds
  • Shows Timeframe + Countdown

📈 HOW TO TRADE THE CONFLUENCE

High Probability Setup:

  1. Wait for BOS Ray to break + close confirmed
  2. Look for FVG near that BOS level - that's your CONFLUENCE ZONE
  3. When dynamic color flips (e.g., from Red to Green), it means buyers took control
  4. Enter on retest of FVG Border or BOS Ray

Strategy:

  • BOS + FVG Confluence = Sniper Entry
  • Use FVG Border as your Stop Loss / Target zone
  • Timer helps you avoid entering in last seconds

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • InpSearchBars (300): How many bars to search for FVG/BOS
  • InpBullColor / InpBearColor: Dynamic colors for above/below close (Default: Lime / Red)
  • InpBorderWidth: Thickness of FVG box
  • InpSwingSize (3): Sensitivity for BOS detection - lower = more sensitive
  • InpBOSWidth / InpBOSStyle: Customize BOS ray
  • InpBOSConfirmClose (true): TRUE = Only confirmed BOS with closed candle. Strongly recommended to keep TRUE to avoid fake breaks.
  • InpTimerRightBars / InpTimerAboveAsk: Timer position

✅ BEST FOR

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 - Perfect for intraday SMC
  • Pairs: All Forex, Gold, BTC, Indices
  • Style: SMC, ICT, Price Action, Breakout, Reversal

📦 WHAT YOU GET

  • Clean chart - only 2 objects, no clutter
  • No repaint after close confirmation
  • Lightweight - won't slow down MT5
  • Works on all symbols
  • Free updates: v8.60 includes Dynamic Color Logic

Version History

v8.60: Added dynamic color by closed price for both FVG and BOS + Timer follow
v8.40: Added BOS confirmed by closed candle + Horizontal Ray + Label Left
v8.0: Initial FVG Border release

Disclaimer: This is a structure mapping tool, not an EA. Always confirm with your own analysis and risk management.


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Benny Hidayat
指标
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Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
指标
您好，交易员！ 大多数散户交易者依赖于滞后的网页脚本。真正具有交易优势需要机构化的架构。 Astro AI 指标并非标准的图表叠加层。它是一个编译后的神经网络，包含两个代理，直接运行在您的终端上。 以下是该系统背后的具体技术： 1. 代理 1：分析师（图神经网络 - GNN） 市场并非孤立的价格柱；它们是相互关联的数据网络。 功能：代理 1 使用图神经网络来映射这些复杂的非线性关系。 优势：标准指标仅考虑单一的历史移动平均线，而我们的 GNN 可以实时处理深层的市场结构关系，在散户交易量发挥作用之前揭示隐藏的相关性。 2. 代理 2：执行器（近端策略优化 - PPO） 模式识别只是成功的一半。基于当前市场波动做出正确的决策，才是预测模型与滞后模型之间的区别所在。 功能：代理 2 使用 PPO（一种先进的强化学习算法）来确定最佳入场点。 优势：它持续调整交易策略，而非使用静态的“超买”或“超卖”线。它会分析当前市场状况并计算最可能的成交点。 执行桥接：通过 ONNX 集成到交易终端 如果执行速度慢，模式识别就毫无用处。我们已通过 ONNX（开放神经网络交换平台）
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
指标
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
指标
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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