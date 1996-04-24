Confluence FVG BOS

FVG • BOS Confluence Pro—Dynamic Border + Timer + Last BOS

The ultimate confluence tool for SMC / ICT traders.

This indicator automatically detects the LAST Fair Value Gap (FVG) and the LAST Break of Structure (BOS) that is CONFIRMED by a closed candle - and shows it with a dynamic color that changes based on where price closed.

No more repainting, no more fake breaks.

🔥 WHY THIS IS DIFFERENT?

Most FVG/BOS indicators just draw everything and clutter your chart. This one shows ONLY THE LAST VALID structure and colors it dynamically:

🟢 LIME = Price CLOSED ABOVE the level (Bullish control)

🔴 RED = Price CLOSED BELOW the level (Bearish control)

You know instantly if buyers or sellers are in control.

✨ FEATURES

1. SMART FVG BORDER (Auto-Extending)

Automatically finds the most recent Fair Value Gap

Draws only the border (no ugly filled box)

Extends to current candle

Dynamic color: Green when price is above FVG, Red when below

2. LAST BOS HORIZONTAL RAY - CLOSE CONFIRMED

Finds swing highs/lows using Swing Size logic

Detects REAL Break of Structure (HH > Last HH, LL < Last LL)

Requires CLOSED candle confirmation above/below the level - no fake wicks!

above/below the level - no fake wicks! Draws horizontal ray to the right + BOS label on the left (clean, never blocks price)

Dynamic color based on close position

3. SMART CANDLE TIMER

Shows time left for current candle close

Follows price automatically

Turns RED in last 60 seconds

Shows Timeframe + Countdown

📈 HOW TO TRADE THE CONFLUENCE

High Probability Setup:

Wait for BOS Ray to break + close confirmed Look for FVG near that BOS level - that's your CONFLUENCE ZONE When dynamic color flips (e.g., from Red to Green), it means buyers took control Enter on retest of FVG Border or BOS Ray

Strategy:

BOS + FVG Confluence = Sniper Entry

Use FVG Border as your Stop Loss / Target zone

Timer helps you avoid entering in last seconds

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

InpSearchBars (300): How many bars to search for FVG/BOS

How many bars to search for FVG/BOS InpBullColor / InpBearColor: Dynamic colors for above/below close (Default: Lime / Red)

Dynamic colors for above/below close (Default: Lime / Red) InpBorderWidth: Thickness of FVG box

Thickness of FVG box InpSwingSize (3): Sensitivity for BOS detection - lower = more sensitive

Sensitivity for BOS detection - lower = more sensitive InpBOSWidth / InpBOSStyle: Customize BOS ray

Customize BOS ray InpBOSConfirmClose (true): TRUE = Only confirmed BOS with closed candle. Strongly recommended to keep TRUE to avoid fake breaks.

TRUE = Only confirmed BOS with closed candle. Strongly recommended to keep TRUE to avoid fake breaks. InpTimerRightBars / InpTimerAboveAsk: Timer position

✅ BEST FOR

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4 - Perfect for intraday SMC

Pairs: All Forex, Gold, BTC, Indices

Style: SMC, ICT, Price Action, Breakout, Reversal

📦 WHAT YOU GET

Clean chart - only 2 objects, no clutter

No repaint after close confirmation

Lightweight - won't slow down MT5

Works on all symbols

Free updates: v8.60 includes Dynamic Color Logic

Version History

v8.60: Added dynamic color by closed price for both FVG and BOS + Timer follow

v8.40: Added BOS confirmed by closed candle + Horizontal Ray + Label Left

v8.0: Initial FVG Border release

Disclaimer: This is a structure mapping tool, not an EA. Always confirm with your own analysis and risk management.