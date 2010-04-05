Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 workspace with a clean and professional trading template designed for Forex, Gold, and Silver traders.
The Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template provides a modern black trading environment that helps traders focus on price action, market structure, and technical analysis.
Designed for manual traders, strategy developers, and EA users who want a professional chart setup without spending hours customizing MT4.
Features
✅ Professional black chart design
✅ Rick FX Academy branded trading workspace
✅ Clean candle visualization
✅ Optimized for Forex, Gold, and Silver markets
✅ Works with any MT4 symbol
✅ Compatible with M15, M30, H1, and higher timeframes
✅ Easy one-click template installation
✅ Designed for session trading and technical analysis
Recommended Markets
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- XAGUSD (Silver)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- Other Forex pairs
Included Files
📁 Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4.tpl
📄 Installation Guide
Installation
- Open MetaTrader 4
- Select File → Open Data Folder
- Open the Templates folder
- Copy the template file into the folder
- Restart MT4
- Right-click the chart → Templates → Select Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4
Important
This product is a chart template only. Trading results depend on market conditions, strategy, and risk management.
Always test your trading setup before using a live account.
Rick FX Academy
Professional Trading Tools