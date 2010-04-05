Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4

Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4

Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 workspace with a clean and professional trading template designed for Forex, Gold, and Silver traders.

The Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template provides a modern black trading environment that helps traders focus on price action, market structure, and technical analysis.

Designed for manual traders, strategy developers, and EA users who want a professional chart setup without spending hours customizing MT4.

Features

✅ Professional black chart design
✅ Rick FX Academy branded trading workspace
✅ Clean candle visualization
✅ Optimized for Forex, Gold, and Silver markets
✅ Works with any MT4 symbol
✅ Compatible with M15, M30, H1, and higher timeframes
✅ Easy one-click template installation
✅ Designed for session trading and technical analysis

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • XAGUSD (Silver)
  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • Other Forex pairs

Included Files

📁 Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4.tpl
📄 Installation Guide

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 4
  2. Select File → Open Data Folder
  3. Open the Templates folder
  4. Copy the template file into the folder
  5. Restart MT4
  6. Right-click the chart → Templates → Select Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4

Important

This product is a chart template only. Trading results depend on market conditions, strategy, and risk management.

Always test your trading setup before using a live account.

Rick FX Academy
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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