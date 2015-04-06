London Breakout Pro MT4 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use London session breakout concepts. The EA provides automatic session analysis, London High/Low level tracking, breakout monitoring, and a clean trading workspace for Forex, Gold, and Silver markets.

Key Features

Automatic Session Visualization

Automatically displays:

• Asian Session

• London Session

• New York Session

with clean visual session boxes for easier market analysis.

London Breakout Levels

Automatically calculates and displays:

• London High

• London Low

These levels help traders identify potential breakout areas during active market sessions.

Built-in Market Dashboard

Displays live market information:

• Trading Symbol

• Current Spread

• Daily Market Information

• London High Level

• London Low Level

Trading Management Features

Includes:

✔ Automatic breakout monitoring

✔ Stop Loss management

✔ Take Profit management

✔ Break-even protection

✔ Trailing stop management

Clean Chart Workspace

Includes a clean dark chart environment designed for improved visibility during extended trading sessions.

Supported Markets

Designed for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• XAGUSD (Silver)

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDJPY

• GBPJPY

and other major Forex instruments.

Recommended Timeframe

M15

Recommended Trading Sessions

• London Open

• London Session

• London / New York Overlap

Main Features

✔ Automatic Session Boxes

✔ London High / Low Levels

✔ Breakout Monitoring

✔ Market Information Dashboard

✔ Trade Management Tools

✔ Forex Compatible

✔ Gold Compatible

✔ Silver Compatible

✔ Broker Time Support

✔ Automatic Session Analysis

Installation

Copy the EA file into the MT4 Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 4. Attach the EA to an M15 chart. Enable AutoTrading. Adjust settings according to your trading preferences.

Designed For

Traders who want a clean London breakout trading environment with automatic session visualization, breakout analysis, and trade management features.

Frequently Asked Questions

What timeframe is recommended?

M15 is the recommended timeframe.

What markets can be used?

The EA supports Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Silver (XAGUSD).

Does the EA require manual session drawing?

No. The EA automatically calculates and displays configured sessions and levels.

Should I test before live trading?

Yes. Always test the EA on a demo account and verify settings with your broker before using live funds.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to assist with market analysis and trade management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test software on a demo account before using live funds.