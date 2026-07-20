Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO

Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO

Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The EA is designed around a disciplined EMA50 Bounce Strategy, combining trend-following logic with confirmation filters and advanced risk management. Instead of entering trades randomly, it waits for high-probability opportunities where price interacts with the EMA50 dynamic support or resistance level before executing an order.

The primary objective of this Expert Advisor is to provide consistent trading with controlled drawdown while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.

Strategy Overview

The trading logic is based on the principle that strong trends frequently retrace back to the EMA50 before continuing in the original direction.

The EA continuously analyzes market structure and only opens positions after all required trading conditions are satisfied.

The strategy is suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and rule-based automated trading system rather than aggressive high-frequency trading.

Main Features

• Professional EMA50 Bounce Strategy

• Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Trend-following entry logic

• Automatic Buy and Sell execution

• ATR-based Dynamic Stop Loss

• ATR-based Dynamic Take Profit

• Intelligent Trade Management

• Risk Percentage Money Management

• Fixed Lot Option

• Trailing Stop Support

• Break-even Protection

• Spread Filter

• Trading Session Filter

• Volatility Filter

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the main priorities of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.

The EA includes advanced money management features that help traders control risk during different market conditions.

Available protection includes:

• Risk Percentage

• Fixed Lot

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Trailing Stop

• Break-even

• Maximum Open Positions

• Trading Session Control

Recommended Settings

Symbol

XAUUSD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M15

Execution

ECN / Raw Spread Broker Recommended

Leverage

1:100 or Higher

Minimum Deposit

1000 USD Recommended

Backtest Performance

The strategy has been tested using 100% Real Tick data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Backtest Highlights:

• Initial Deposit: $10,000

• Net Profit: $1,864.74

• Profit Factor: 1.50

• Recovery Factor: 3.64

• Sharpe Ratio: 4.56

• Maximum Equity Drawdown: 4.82%

• Total Trades: 137

These results demonstrate a balance between profitability and controlled risk under the tested conditions.

Advantages

✔ Designed specifically for Gold trading

✔ Rule-based automated execution

✔ Disciplined trend-following strategy

✔ Controlled risk management

✔ Easy to configure

✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Important Information

No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits.

Trading in financial markets involves risk, and historical performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

Version

Version 1.00

Initial public release of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.


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SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
SKI Scalper
Sinh Kiet Nguyen
专家
Hi, I want to keep this simple and straightforward so below are the important information that I want to share: - EA name: SKI SCALPER - Trading pair: EURUSD - Timeframe: 5m - Trading type: Scalping (averaging 3-5 trades per day) - Time to trade: 9am-10pm (UTC+2) -> Adjust this based on your broker's time zone (and also the backtest data time zone when backtesting) - Account size: You can start with as low as $100 - Recommended lot size: $5000 per 1 lot -> Do your math from this to match your ac
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
专家
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
MT5 To Telegram By MogusDFX
Dominik Mogus
实用工具
MT5 → Telegram Notifier (Utility · Informers) Send trading events from MetaTrader 5 directly to Telegram. Perfect for journaling, team alerts, or remote monitoring. What it does Trade Open : posts BUY/SELL, BUY/SELL Limit, BUY/SELL Stop, lots, entry, SL/TP, local time. (Optional chart screenshot.) SL/TP Update : short message — only what changed (new SL or TP), posted as reply to the original trade message. Partial / Full Close : posts closed volume, price, Net P/L (swap + commission included),
Dynamic Lot TP SL and Martingale Anti RU
Rocio Uriburu
专家
探索我所有适用于 MetaTrader 4、MetaTrader 5 以及免费试用版的产品： https://www.mql5.com/es/users/urocio/seller 您可以选择两种 EA 版本： 完整版：支持无限交易品种和全部功能。 试用版（免费）：用于测试 EA 的运行效果，仅在 EURUSD 上交易，连续执行 5 个周期，然后暂停 7 天后重新启动。 以完全的灵活性创建您自己的交易策略！ 该专家顾问（EA）旨在支持多种交易方法，包括剥头皮交易（scalping）、网格系统（grid）、对冲（hedging）、马丁格尔（martingale）、反马丁格尔（anti-martingale）、新闻交易、挂单管理、套利、趋势跟随、突破策略（breakout）以及基于价格行为（price action）的交易。 它可应用于不同市场，如外汇（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY）、加密货币（BTC、Bitcoin）、指数（NAS100、US30、USA500、Dow Jones）以及贵金属（如黄金 XAUUSD）。 该 EA 兼容多种技术指标和交易概念，包括支撑与
Hawk Turn Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Hawk Turn Grid EA Capture market turning points with confidence. Recover with intelligence. Hawk Turn Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines market reversal detection with an advanced Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability turning points in the market. Inspired by the precision and timing of a hawk, the EA waits patiently for favorable reversal conditions before executing trades, helping traders enter the market at strategic price levels. Rather than opening
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Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
专家
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
专家
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
NovaScalp Pro
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
专家
NovaScalp Pro Features Core Strategy EMA Price Cross   - Enters trades when price crosses 9-period EMA Ultra-Fast Execution   - Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes Tick-Level Processing   - Reacts to every price movement Risk Management Auto Lot Sizing   (optional) - Calculates position size based on account risk % Spread Filter   - Only trades when spread is tight Hard Stop Loss   - Protects against adverse moves Trailing Stop   - Locks in profits as trade moves favorably Advanced Features New Ba
MagicTrader PRO The Upgraded Gold Trading
Clement Osemudiamen Ogbeni
专家
MagicTrader PRO  — The Upgraded Gold Trading Powerhouse, Built for precision. Powered by performance. MagicTrader PRO   is the latest evolution of our proven XAUUSD trading robot, designed exclusively for traders who demand accuracy, efficiency, and consistent results. Tested from May 1 to June 9, 2025 on XAUUSD (Gold) H1 with a $500 starting balance and a lot size of 0.1, the upgraded EA delivered $2,832.04 in net profit with just 6 trades — 5 hitting take profit, and only 1 reaching stop lo
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
专家
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Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
专家
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
专家
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
专家
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
ONR Correlation Master
Onur Erkan Yildiz
专家
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | 统计套利引擎 像对冲基金一样交易，停止赌博。 ONR Correlation Master Pro 是一款基于 统计套利 (Pairs Trading) 原理的专业 EA。它不预测市场方向，而是利用资产之间的 相关性 (Correlation) 来获取稳定的现金流。 策略原理: 市场中性 (Market Neutral) 相关性监控: 实时监控两个高度相关的品种 (如 EURUSD 和 GBPUSD)。 价格缺口 (Gap): 当价格因波动而背离时，EA 识别机会。 对冲入场: EA 同时 买入 弱势品种并 卖出 强势品种。 获利平仓: 当价格回归均值 (Mean Reversion) 时，锁定净利润。 ️ 核心功能 ️ 100% 自动对冲: 无论市场暴涨还是暴跌，您的账户都受到保护。 狙击手逻辑: 无马丁格尔 (No Martingale)。无网格 (No Grid)。 拒绝过度交易。 专业面板 (V1.4): 暗黑模式界面，实时显示 RSI 缺口和每日利润。 推荐设置 (周期 M15
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo
Abdulhadi Darwish
专家
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AcurateTrendPromax
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
专家
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
专家
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System 是一款基于周期和K线的混合网格交易专家顾问，专注于纪律性、固定锚点和有序的订单执行。 系统 仅使用前一根K线的数据 来构建交易网格，并以 每个tick最多一个挂单 的方式顺序下单。 在整个交易周期内，网格参数被完全锁定，不会随着价格波动而重新计算或重建。 本产品提供 两个独立版本 ： MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 每个版本分别发布在对应的平台分类中，交易逻辑在两个版本中保持一致。 核心概念 基于K线的逻辑，仅使用前一根K线 混合挂单网格结构 周期锁定机制 顺序执行（每tick一个挂单） 仅在初始化时进行一次恢复 主要功能 支持限价单和止损挂单 可选资金管理 固定 / 算术 / 几何手数模式 最大手数硬性限制 达到目标利润后关闭整个周期 交易时间过滤 经纪商安全保护 完整状态与诊断输出 MT4 版本 MT4 使用对冲（Hedging）模式，适合多订单网格结构。 MT5 版本 MT5 支持 Hedging 与 Netting。 ️ Netting 提示： Netting 账户
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
专家
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
专家
Einstein Gold Relativity - XAUUSD 智能交易系统 受到阿尔伯特·爱因斯坦思想启发，Einstein Gold Relativity 是一款专为 XAUUSD 打造的专业级智能交易系统。 它面向希望在真实市场环境中进行严谨、精准、理性交易的黄金交易者。 该系统旨在识别关键市场阶段，在合适时机精准响应，并在整个交易周期中保持严格的风险控制。它的优势不在于频繁交易，而在于等待高质量机会后果断执行。 主要优势 专为 XAUUSD 设计 适用于 H1、H4、D1 周期 专业级风险控制结构 动态仓位管理 具备保证金意识的智能手数控制 优雅的实时交易面板 为严肃实盘执行而打造的稳定架构 重要提示 请不要只依赖策略测试器来评估本 EA。 Einstein Gold Relativity 是为真实市场条件而设计的，实时点差、实时 tick 流、执行环境以及经纪商特性都会产生明显影响。测试器结果可能无法体现系统的真实特征，因此最终判断应基于真实市场中的前向观察。 “想象力比知识更重要。” “在困难的中心，蕴藏着机遇。” — 阿尔伯特·爱因斯坦
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
专家
BOTAX PREMIUM - 22 年生存趋势版 BOTAX PREMIUM 是一款机构级智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计。这款 EA 的绝对优势在于其强大的韧性，经过长达 22 年（2004-2026 年）的严格回测验证。它证明，严谨且数学上合理的策略能够经受住各种重大全球经济危机的考验。 为什么选择 BOTAX PREMIUM？ 22 年传奇：成功应对了黄金市场最极端的阶段，从 2008 年金融危机、2020 年新冠疫情到 2026 年的高波动性。 防追加保证金逻辑：不使用危险的马丁格尔策略。该机器人以固定手数（例如 0.01）运行，并严格遵守风险管理原则。 精准趋势过滤器：采用 300 周期移动平均线，确保每个分层仓位始终处于市场趋势的正确方向。 智能恢复系统：具备独特的自动计算累计亏损并智能恢复的能力，使账户重回正增长趋势。 专属功能 专业渐变仪表盘：采用蓝黑渐变的高级界面，将关键统计数据透明地直接显示在图表上。 可视化分析：即使在可视化回测模式下，仪表盘仍然保持激活状态，方便您实时观察机器人如何恢复亏损。 低回撤优化：旨在生成稳定
Breaker block TBM
Muhammad Fathir Al Farizi
专家
This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
Heroscalp
Rock Abi Chebl
专家
Advanced Trend Master V4 Advanced fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Features Smart trend detection Martingale system with adjustable multiplier Auto lot and fixed lot modes Stop Loss and Take Profit Break Even system Trailing Stop Spread filter One trade management Optimized for fast execution Fully automated trading Recommended XAUUSD Timeframes M1 M5 M15 Important Use proper risk management. VPS recommended for stable execution. Test on demo account before live t
TC42 Fibo Bot EA
Burcuhan Bayulken
专家
TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA 是一套先进的算法交易系统，将 Fibonacci 回撤与扩展逻辑、波浪结构、市场自适应、风险控制、交易时段过滤以及自动化交易管理结合在一起。 该 Expert Advisor 超越了传统“一个信号，一个订单”的交易方式。它首先分析市场形成的推动浪，然后根据所选 Fibonacci 水平评估交易机会。入场、止损、止盈、风险以及开仓后的交易管理流程，均通过系统化规则执行。 TC42 Fibo Bot EA 专为使用 Fibonacci 策略、希望更有结构地跟踪波浪长度和回撤水平，并希望自动化其风险控制流程中重要部分的交易者而开发。 完成购买后，请通过私信联系我，以获取 User Guide 和设置说明。 核心策略逻辑 机器人会测量市场中的推动浪，并检查这些波浪是否符合已定义的最小和最大 tick 范围。当检测到有效波浪时，系统会计算 Fibonacci 水平，并根据所选交易模式创建入场计划。 系统可以使用手动选择的 Fibonacci 水平运行；同时也可以使用 Auto 和 Algo 模式，根据市场行为提供更动态的交易
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Lekki Indices Slayer
Benito Okello Wayara
专家
Lekki Indices Slayer is an automated grid-based expert advisor designed for trading indices and BTC (and other volatile instruments) on MetaTrader 5. It opens an initial position based on candle-close direction and then manages that position with a self-adjusting grid: adding volume against the market when price moves against the trade and taking profit once accumulated gains across the grid reach a defined target. How it works: On each new evaluation cycle, the EA checks whether the current tim
Pips In Dream by Ssc
Sagar Shankar Chavan
专家
PIPS IN DREAM by SSC Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts. The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules: BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied. The EA i
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MunnaVenusXAUUSD
Md Ettiza
专家
MQL5 Market Professional Description MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. This free educational version allows traders to study, test, and understand automated basket-based trading in a controlled environment using demo accounts and the MT5 Strategy Tester. The Expert Advisor combines configurable g
FREE
Munna Aurion
Md Ettiza
专家
MUNNA Aurion – Free Edition MUNNA Aurion Free Edition is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a simple, reliable, and rule-based trading experience on XAUUSD (Gold). This version is designed to help traders learn, evaluate strategies, and experience the MUNNA Aurion trading system without any cost. The primary objective of this Free Edition is to provide a stable and beginner-friendly trading solution while introducing the core philosophy behind the MUNNA Aurion e
FREE
MunnaAURIAN
Md Ettiza
专家
MUNNA AURIAN Welcome to MUNNA AURIAN . MUNNA AURIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to deliver a stable, reliable, and intelligent automated trading experience. Every component of this project has been carefully developed with a strong focus on performance, reliability, and continuous improvement. The objective is to provide traders with a simple, professional, and efficient trading solution while maintaining high standards of quality and usability. Features
FREE
Munna Aurian Sell
Md Ettiza
专家
MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY (Research Edition) MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY is an experimental Expert Advisor developed for research and strategy validation. This EA is based on a simple 5 EMA Alert Candle concept and is currently under continuous testing and improvement. The goal of this project is to evaluate how this rule-based strategy performs across different market conditions and multiple timeframes. Important Notice This EA is for DEMO accounts only. It is NOT recommended for live trading at this stage.
FREE
MunnaeaGOLD
Md Ettiza
专家
MUNNA EA GOLD Professional Institutional XAUUSD Trading Robot MUNNA EA GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . Unlike traditional indicator-based robots, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with advanced risk management to identify high-probability market opportunities while protecting trading capital. The strategy focuses on liquidity sweeps, value-area reclaims, trend confirmation, Fair Value Gap (FVG), Break of Str
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