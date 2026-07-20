Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO

Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO

Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The EA is designed around a disciplined EMA50 Bounce Strategy, combining trend-following logic with confirmation filters and advanced risk management. Instead of entering trades randomly, it waits for high-probability opportunities where price interacts with the EMA50 dynamic support or resistance level before executing an order.

The primary objective of this Expert Advisor is to provide consistent trading with controlled drawdown while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.

Strategy Overview

The trading logic is based on the principle that strong trends frequently retrace back to the EMA50 before continuing in the original direction.

The EA continuously analyzes market structure and only opens positions after all required trading conditions are satisfied.

The strategy is suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and rule-based automated trading system rather than aggressive high-frequency trading.

Main Features

• Professional EMA50 Bounce Strategy

• Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Trend-following entry logic

• Automatic Buy and Sell execution

• ATR-based Dynamic Stop Loss

• ATR-based Dynamic Take Profit

• Intelligent Trade Management

• Risk Percentage Money Management

• Fixed Lot Option

• Trailing Stop Support

• Break-even Protection

• Spread Filter

• Trading Session Filter

• Volatility Filter

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the main priorities of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.

The EA includes advanced money management features that help traders control risk during different market conditions.

Available protection includes:

• Risk Percentage

• Fixed Lot

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Trailing Stop

• Break-even

• Maximum Open Positions

• Trading Session Control

Recommended Settings

Symbol

XAUUSD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M15

Execution

ECN / Raw Spread Broker Recommended

Leverage

1:100 or Higher

Minimum Deposit

1000 USD Recommended

Backtest Performance

The strategy has been tested using 100% Real Tick data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Backtest Highlights:

• Initial Deposit: $10,000

• Net Profit: $1,864.74

• Profit Factor: 1.50

• Recovery Factor: 3.64

• Sharpe Ratio: 4.56

• Maximum Equity Drawdown: 4.82%

• Total Trades: 137

These results demonstrate a balance between profitability and controlled risk under the tested conditions.

Advantages

✔ Designed specifically for Gold trading

✔ Rule-based automated execution

✔ Disciplined trend-following strategy

✔ Controlled risk management

✔ Easy to configure

✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Important Information

No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits.

Trading in financial markets involves risk, and historical performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

Version

Version 1.00

Initial public release of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.


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Эксперт создан для работы в швейцарском банке Swissquote . Автоматически рассчитывают объемы входящих сделок. Э ксперт рассчитан для получения пассивново годового дохода. Для открытия торгового счета в швейцарском банке   переходите по   ссылке.  https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Примечания Рекомендуется зарегистрироваться по ссылке для корректной работы советника   Ссылка в
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник работает на основе двойного стохастического осциллятора, полос Боллинджера и тралового индикатора. Советник одновременно торгует по 21 стандартному символу. Советник предназначен для счетов с пятизначными суммами. Использовать       1:500 Временной интервал для торговли       H1 Период   : 2022.05-2024 ВАЖНО! После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить инструкции по установке и настройке. Вы бесплатно получите еще один из моих
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Эксперты
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
Gold trading system Hedge Version
Erik Gall
Эксперты
This EA is a fully automated system for scalping gold / xauusd. integrated "hedge" mode to recover losses. 5 year backtestet. realistic gains.  its configured to trade on the 1 mmin chart. watch the attached video to see it trade in action. recommend atleast 3000 capital for 0.01 starting lot. there is nothing like this on the market. just small and steady gains. no big risk if you need the good settings , DM me. ill help you out.
NovaScalp Pro
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
Эксперты
NovaScalp Pro Features Core Strategy EMA Price Cross   - Enters trades when price crosses 9-period EMA Ultra-Fast Execution   - Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes Tick-Level Processing   - Reacts to every price movement Risk Management Auto Lot Sizing   (optional) - Calculates position size based on account risk % Spread Filter   - Only trades when spread is tight Hard Stop Loss   - Protects against adverse moves Trailing Stop   - Locks in profits as trade moves favorably Advanced Features New Ba
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл и т.д. Советник работает на основе двойного стохастического осциллятора H1/H4 и скользящего стоп-лосса. Советник одновременно торгует по 30 стандартным символам. Тип счета: ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами. Брокеры: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw и Razor предлагают самые низкие спреды. ВАЖНО:   Для достижения наилучших результатов крайне важно использовать счета с низким спредом! Коэффициент плеча - не менее 1:100,
MagicTrader PRO The Upgraded Gold Trading
Clement Osemudiamen Ogbeni
Эксперты
MagicTrader PRO  — The Upgraded Gold Trading Powerhouse, Built for precision. Powered by performance. MagicTrader PRO   is the latest evolution of our proven XAUUSD trading robot, designed exclusively for traders who demand accuracy, efficiency, and consistent results. Tested from May 1 to June 9, 2025 on XAUUSD (Gold) H1 with a $500 starting balance and a lot size of 0.1, the upgraded EA delivered $2,832.04 in net profit with just 6 trades — 5 hitting take profit, and only 1 reaching stop lo
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
Эксперты
Phage – Дискретионный скальпер для GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) Точность, гибкость и автоматическое управление рисками — идеальный выбор для скальпинга золота на M1. Краткий обзор Phage — это эксперт-советник, разработанный специально для скальпинга GOLD (XAUUSD) на одноминутном графике (M1) . Он автоматически управляет объемом, проверкой маржи и трейлинг-стопом, открывая и закрывая сделки на основе определённых рыночных условий. ️ Как использовать Когда запускать : активируйте советник на графике M
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
The UAD-Engine v7.5.5 is a professional-grade Expert dvisor designed for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It combines advanced market logic (Stop Hunt & FVG Detection) with a robust Smart Grid System to manage positions effectively. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: Utilizes Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Stop Hunt detection to find high-probability entry points. Weighted Basket Management: Calculates the true Weighted Average Price of all positions a sets dynamic TP/SL points
Institutional Advanced Bot
Sumit Koul
Эксперты
Институциональный продвинутый бот — это экспертный советник MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли структурированными трендами и прорывами с практичными рисками. Стратегия сочетает направление тренда EMA с подтверждением выхода из диапазона в последнее время. Новые сделки оцениваются в выбранном временном рамке сигнала, а EA может быть настроена на совершение сделок только один раз на новый бар. Уровень остановки убытков и уровня прибыли основаны на волатильности ATR, в то время как размер по
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Эксперты
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
Эксперты
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
Market Trader AI Pro
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К РАБОТЕ С РЕКЛАМОМ! Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл и т.д. Советник работает на основе нейронной сети LSTM. Советник одновременно торгует 29 стандартными символами. Тип счета: ECN, Raw или Razor с очень низкими спредами. Брокеры: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw и Razor предлагают самые низкие спреды. ВАЖНО:   Для достижения наилучших результатов крайне важно использовать счета с низким спредом! Коэффициент плеча - не менее 1:100, рекомендуется 1:500. - как минимум 1:30 для низко
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Onur Erkan Yildiz
Эксперты
ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | СТАТИСТИЧЕСКИЙ АРБИТРАЖ ХВАТИТ ИГРАТЬ В КАЗИНО. ТОРГУЙТЕ КАК ХЕДЖ-ФОНД. Устали гадать направление рынка? ONR Correlation Master Pro — это профессиональная система Парного Трейдинга (Pairs Trading) . Мы не угадываем направление цены, мы торгуем математическую корреляцию между активами. СТРАТЕГИЯ: РЫНОЧНО-НЕЙТРАЛЬНАЯ (MARKET NEUTRAL) Анализ: Робот отслеживает пару активов (например, EURUSD и GBPUSD). Расхождение (Gap): Когда цены расходятся (эффект резинки), р
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Abdulhadi Darwish
Эксперты
Gold Ambush Breakout Aurum Xauusd Algo Золотой снайпер | Трендовая свинг-стратегия | Стабильный рост Aurum Gold Ambush — это специализированная торговая система для XAUUSD (Золото), разработанная с упором на терпение и точность. В отличие от высокочастотных ботов, открывающих сделки каждую минуту, этот алгоритм действует как Снайпер: он выжидает идеальную ситуацию и наносит удар, чтобы захватить максимальное движение цены. Этот советник создан для Долгосрочного роста капитала, где качество в
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Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Эксперты
# **AcurateTrendProMax 3.22**   ### *The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Trading EA* --- ## ** PROFESSIONAL TREND TRADING, PERFECTED** Experience the future of automated trading with **AcurateTrendProMax** – the sophisticated EA that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're trading forex, crypto, metals, or indices, this powerful system adapts to any market condition. --- ## ** CORE FEATURES** ### ** Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysi
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5
Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
Эксперты
Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System — это дисциплинированный эксперт-советник с гибридной сеткой, работающий на основе свечей и циклов, разработанный с акцентом на строгий контроль, фиксированные якорные цены и последовательное размещение ордеров. Система строит торговую сетку исключительно на данных предыдущей свечи , размещает ордера последовательно (не более одного отложенного ордера за тик) и фиксирует параметры сетки на весь цикл , без динамического пересчёта или повторной привязки во время д
BtcUsd Trader AI
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  IMPORTANT! After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive installation and setup instructions. You will receive for free another of my expert advisors and installation instructions for MT5 for free, your choice: Market Trader AI Pro, MarketTrader EA MT5, Market Trader StBol MT5 The current price of $7,700 applies to the next 3 copies only. After that, the price will permanently rise to $11,500. I am limiting the number of users to preserve the strategy's effi
Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
LAKSHMI ILLUSION XAUUSD – Advanced Gold Trend Trading System The Ultimate M1 Sniper Scalper (All Brokers Compatible) Have you ever seen an Expert Advisor transform a very small account into significant growth within a short period of time? At first glance, it may seem unrealistic. In reality, such outcomes are often the result of structured strategy, disciplined execution, and precise trend alignment. Lakshmi Illusion XAUUSD is a high-performance, multi-timeframe trading system developed exclusi
Einstein Gold Relativity EA
Alisten A
Эксперты
Einstein Gold Relativity - Советник для XAUUSD Вдохновлённый идеями Альберта Эйнштейна, Einstein Gold Relativity — это профессиональный советник, созданный исключительно для XAUUSD. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужен точный, дисциплинированный и продуманный подход к торговле золотом в реальных рыночных условиях. Система распознаёт исключительные рыночные фазы, действует точно и сохраняет строгий контроль риска на каждом этапе торгового цикла. Её сила не в хаотичной торговле, а в терпел
Botax Premium
Eka Wahyu Pujiharto St
Эксперты
BOTAX PREMIUM — Трендовая стратегия выживания на протяжении 22 лет BOTAX PREMIUM — это советник институционального уровня, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото). Абсолютное преимущество этого советника заключается в его устойчивости, доказанной тщательным тестированием на протяжении 22 лет (2004–2026). Этот советник доказывает, что дисциплинированная и математически обоснованная стратегия может пережить различные крупные глобальные экономические кризисы. Почему стоит выбрать BOTAX PREM
Breaker block TBM
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This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) with an adaptive strategy that automatically adjusts to different market conditions, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments. The EA combines multiple technical approaches to identify high-probability trade opportunities while maintaining controlled risk management. It is suitable for traders who want a more automated approach without needing constant chart monitoring. Key Features: Fully automated trading s
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