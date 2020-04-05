Munna Aurian Sell

MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY (Research Edition)

MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY is an experimental Expert Advisor developed for research and strategy validation.

This EA is based on a simple 5 EMA Alert Candle concept and is currently under continuous testing and improvement. The goal of this project is to evaluate how this rule-based strategy performs across different market conditions and multiple timeframes.

Important Notice

  • This EA is for DEMO accounts only.

  • It is NOT recommended for live trading at this stage.

  • Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, and volatility.

Research Objective

  • Test the strategy on different timeframes.

  • Measure win rate, drawdown, and risk-to-reward performance.

  • Identify weaknesses and improve the trading logic.

  • Build a more stable and reliable version based on community feedback.

We Need Your Feedback

If you find:

  • Bugs or errors

  • Unexpected trade entries

  • Incorrect stop-loss behavior

  • Better optimization settings

  • Ideas to improve the strategy

Please send your feedback through Telegram.@mdettizahussainmunna

Your testing and feedback will help improve future versions of this project.

Thank you for supporting the MUNNA EMA Research Project.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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