Munna Aurian Sell
- Experts
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Md EttizaProfessional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) trading systems. I develop reliable Expert Advisors and trading tools focused on risk management, automation, and consistent performance.
- Version: 6.0
MUNNA EMA SELL ONLY is an experimental Expert Advisor developed for research and strategy validation.
This EA is based on a simple 5 EMA Alert Candle concept and is currently under continuous testing and improvement. The goal of this project is to evaluate how this rule-based strategy performs across different market conditions and multiple timeframes.
Important Notice
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This EA is for DEMO accounts only.
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It is NOT recommended for live trading at this stage.
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Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, and volatility.
Research Objective
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Test the strategy on different timeframes.
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Measure win rate, drawdown, and risk-to-reward performance.
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Identify weaknesses and improve the trading logic.
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Build a more stable and reliable version based on community feedback.
We Need Your Feedback
If you find:
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Bugs or errors
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Unexpected trade entries
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Incorrect stop-loss behavior
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Better optimization settings
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Ideas to improve the strategy
Please send your feedback through Telegram.@mdettizahussainmunna
Your testing and feedback will help improve future versions of this project.
Thank you for supporting the MUNNA EMA Research Project.