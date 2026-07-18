Name: BREAK MATRIX MTF

Tagline: Trade Only The Breaks.

Description:

A main-chart replacement system that deletes noise. It doesn't draw on top of candles, it becomes the chart.

1. The Core - TLB Break Engine

Instead of time-based candles, each brick is a real Three Line Break. A new brick is created only when price breaks the High of the last LB bricks or the Low of the last LB bricks. No break = no new brick.

2. The Fusion - HTF / LTF Architecture

LTF Engine (M15 default): Builds the bricks you see on the chart. This is your execution.

Builds the bricks you see on the chart. This is your execution. HTF Engine (H1 default): Builds the higher timeframe TLB structure for bias.

Builds the higher timeframe TLB structure for bias. HTF Filter: HTF ZigZag swing + Donchian 20 breakout. A HTF Buy is validated only when a ZigZag low breaks below HTF Donchian Lower.

HTF ZigZag swing + Donchian 20 breakout. A HTF Buy is validated only when a ZigZag low breaks below HTF Donchian Lower. LTF Trigger: Pure Donchian 20 breakout on LTF mapped to current chart.

3. The Color Matrix - Permanent Colors

The brick color is not its own direction, it's the HTF/LTF alignment: