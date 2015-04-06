Yggdrasil EA

Product Description

  • Yggdrasil EA v1.06 is an automated trading EA for MetaTrader 4 that combines signal-based entries, grid trading, progressive lot sizing and basket management. The EA opens an initial BUY or SELL based on the selected entry method.
  • When price moves against the basket, it can open additional trades at predefined grid distances. All trades in the same direction are managed as one basket. The EA calculates the weighted average entry price and places a common basket take-profit target.

Main Features

Trades any MT4 chart symbol
  • Previous candle, SMA20, Alligator and Ichimoku entry modes
  • Adjustable grid distance
  • Progressive lot sizing
  • Weighted-average basket take-profit
  • Basket stop-loss by pips or account currency
  • Optional BUY and SELL hedging
  • Maximum layer and maximum lot controls
  • Drawdown and equity protection
  • Margin-level protection
  • Spread and trading-hours filters
  • Automatic broker lot-size normalization
  • Broker-side basket take-profit
  • New-bar trading option
  • Order retry and diagnostic functions


Input Parameters

Parameter Description
MagicNumber Unique number used to identify and manage the EA’s trades.
EntryMode Selects the entry method: 0 Candle, 1 SMA20, 2 Alligator or 3 Ichimoku.
SignalTimeframe Timeframe used for entry signals. Set to 0 to use the current chart timeframe.
TradeOnNewBarOnly Opens new entries and grid layers only at the beginning of a new candle.
AllowBuy Enables or disables BUY trades.
AllowSell Enables or disables SELL trades.
UseHedgeMode Allows BUY and SELL baskets to remain open at the same time.
InitialLot Starting lot size for the first trade in a basket.
MartingaleMultiplier Multiplies the lot size for each additional grid layer.
MaxLot Maximum lot size allowed for one order.
MaxLayersPerDirection Maximum number of BUY or SELL orders allowed in one basket.
UseLayerBasketStop Enables protection based on the number of open layers.
CloseBasketAtLayer Closes the basket when the selected layer count is reached. Set to 0 to disable.
ExtraStopAfterMaxLayerPips Closes the basket after price moves further against the final permitted layer.
StopNewOrdersAtDrawdownPercent Stops new entries and grid layers when account drawdown reaches the selected percentage.
CooldownMinutesAfterLayerStop Waiting period before new trades are allowed after a layer-related closure.
BasketTakeProfitPips Profit target measured from the weighted average basket price.
UseBasketStopLoss Enables basket stop-loss protection.
BasketStopLossPips Closes the basket when price moves the selected number of pips against its weighted average.
BasketStopLossMoney Closes the basket when its total loss reaches the selected account-currency amount. Set to 0 to disable.
CooldownMinutesAfterBasketSL Waiting period before opening a new basket after a basket stop-loss.
PlaceBrokerBasketTP Places the basket take-profit directly on the broker’s server.
StopLossPips Optional individual stop-loss for each order. Set to 0 to disable.
GridStepPips Initial adverse price distance required before opening the next grid layer.
DistanceIncrementPips Adds extra distance to each subsequent grid layer.
DistanceMultiplier Multiplies the grid distance for each new layer.
MaxGridStepPips Maximum permitted distance between grid layers.
CustomPipSizeInPoints Manually defines pip size for unusual symbols. Set to 0 for automatic detection.
MaxSpreadPoints Maximum spread allowed before opening a new order.
SlippagePoints Maximum permitted execution slippage.
MinSecondsBetweenOrders Minimum waiting time between order openings.
OrderSendRetries Number of order-opening retries after an execution failure.
OrderCloseRetries Number of order-closing retries after an execution failure.
CloseAllOnEquityStop Closes the EA’s managed trades when the maximum drawdown limit is reached.
MaxDrawdownPercent Maximum account drawdown allowed before equity protection activates.
MinFreeMarginPercent Minimum account margin level required before opening another order.
UseTradingHours Enables the trading-hours filter.
StartHour Broker-server hour when new trading may begin.
EndHour Broker-server hour when new trading must stop.
PrintDebug Displays detailed EA activity in the MT4 Experts and Journal tabs.


Important Notice

  • Yggdrasil EA v1.06 uses grid and martingale-style position management. These strategies may produce frequent profitable baskets but can also create significant floating losses during strong market trends.
  • Backtest and demo-test the EA before live use. Select lot size, grid distance and maximum layers according to the account balance, leverage and risk tolerance.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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