Yggdrasil EA

|Parameter
|Description
|MagicNumber
|Unique number used to identify and manage the EA’s trades.
|EntryMode
|Selects the entry method: 0 Candle, 1 SMA20, 2 Alligator or 3 Ichimoku.
|SignalTimeframe
|Timeframe used for entry signals. Set to 0 to use the current chart timeframe.
|TradeOnNewBarOnly
|Opens new entries and grid layers only at the beginning of a new candle.
|AllowBuy
|Enables or disables BUY trades.
|AllowSell
|Enables or disables SELL trades.
|UseHedgeMode
|Allows BUY and SELL baskets to remain open at the same time.
|InitialLot
|Starting lot size for the first trade in a basket.
|MartingaleMultiplier
|Multiplies the lot size for each additional grid layer.
|MaxLot
|Maximum lot size allowed for one order.
|MaxLayersPerDirection
|Maximum number of BUY or SELL orders allowed in one basket.
|UseLayerBasketStop
|Enables protection based on the number of open layers.
|CloseBasketAtLayer
|Closes the basket when the selected layer count is reached. Set to 0 to disable.
|ExtraStopAfterMaxLayerPips
|Closes the basket after price moves further against the final permitted layer.
|StopNewOrdersAtDrawdownPercent
|Stops new entries and grid layers when account drawdown reaches the selected percentage.
|CooldownMinutesAfterLayerStop
|Waiting period before new trades are allowed after a layer-related closure.
|BasketTakeProfitPips
|Profit target measured from the weighted average basket price.
|UseBasketStopLoss
|Enables basket stop-loss protection.
|BasketStopLossPips
|Closes the basket when price moves the selected number of pips against its weighted average.
|BasketStopLossMoney
|Closes the basket when its total loss reaches the selected account-currency amount. Set to 0 to disable.
|CooldownMinutesAfterBasketSL
|Waiting period before opening a new basket after a basket stop-loss.
|PlaceBrokerBasketTP
|Places the basket take-profit directly on the broker’s server.
|StopLossPips
|Optional individual stop-loss for each order. Set to 0 to disable.
|GridStepPips
|Initial adverse price distance required before opening the next grid layer.
|DistanceIncrementPips
|Adds extra distance to each subsequent grid layer.
|DistanceMultiplier
|Multiplies the grid distance for each new layer.
|MaxGridStepPips
|Maximum permitted distance between grid layers.
|CustomPipSizeInPoints
|Manually defines pip size for unusual symbols. Set to 0 for automatic detection.
|MaxSpreadPoints
|Maximum spread allowed before opening a new order.
|SlippagePoints
|Maximum permitted execution slippage.
|MinSecondsBetweenOrders
|Minimum waiting time between order openings.
|OrderSendRetries
|Number of order-opening retries after an execution failure.
|OrderCloseRetries
|Number of order-closing retries after an execution failure.
|CloseAllOnEquityStop
|Closes the EA’s managed trades when the maximum drawdown limit is reached.
|MaxDrawdownPercent
|Maximum account drawdown allowed before equity protection activates.
|MinFreeMarginPercent
|Minimum account margin level required before opening another order.
|UseTradingHours
|Enables the trading-hours filter.
|StartHour
|Broker-server hour when new trading may begin.
|EndHour
|Broker-server hour when new trading must stop.
|PrintDebug
|Displays detailed EA activity in the MT4 Experts and Journal tabs.