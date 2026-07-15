Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ONE

🚀 TRADE PANEL PRO MT5

Professional Semi-Automated Trading Expert Advisor

Take full control of your trading with an advanced all-in-one trading panel designed for speed, precision, and professional risk management.

TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that combines manual trading flexibility with powerful automated trade management, allowing you to execute trades with a single click while the EA handles your risk automatically.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, or CFDs, this panel helps you trade faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

⭐ Main Features

⚡ Ultra Fast One-Click Trading

Open trades instantly with a professional trading interface.

✔ One-click BUY & SELL

✔ Lightning-fast execution

✔ Adjustable lot size

✔ Repositionable floating panel

✔ Modern and intuitive interface

🛡 Professional Risk Management

Never worry about forgetting your protection again.

Automatically manage every trade with:

✅ Auto Stop Loss

✅ Auto Take Profit

✅ Break Even

✅ Trailing Stop

✅ Auto SL/TP

✅ Risk-based position sizing

Everything is applied automatically after opening a trade.

💰 Flexible Lot Management

Choose how you want to calculate your lot size.

Supported Modes

Fixed Lot

Auto Risk %

Manual lot selection

Quick lot presets

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders.

📰 Built-in Economic News Filter

Avoid entering trades during high-impact news.

Features

✔ High / Medium / Low Impact Filter

✔ Pause trading before news

✔ Resume after news

✔ Countdown timer

✔ Visual news alerts

✔ Automatic trade blocking during dangerous market conditions

Protect your account from unexpected volatility.

📈 Professional Trade Manager

Manage every position with one click.

Included Functions

Close All

Close Profit

Close Loss

Break Even

Move SL to Entry

Trailing Stop

Partial Close

Delete Pending Orders

Delete SL/TP

Reverse Position

Hedge

Straddle

Grid Trading

Auto Partial

Auto Trail

Everything you need is available directly from the trading panel.

📊 Real-Time P&L Monitor

Monitor your account performance in real time.

Displays:

✅ Floating Profit/Loss

✅ Daily Profit

✅ Total Profit

✅ Account Balance

✅ Equity

✅ Margin

✅ Free Margin

✅ Margin Level

Supports all account currencies.

📋 Position Monitor

Track all active positions from one place.

Shows:

Symbol

Trade Type

Lot Size

Entry Price

Current Price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Floating Profit

Position Counter

⌨ Keyboard Hotkeys

Execute commands instantly without clicking.

Examples:

Quick BUY

Quick SELL

Close All

Close Profit

Close Loss

Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts.

⏰ Server Time & Trading Sessions

Stay synchronized with the market.

Includes:

✔ Broker Server Time

✔ Local Time

✔ Trading Session Indicator

✔ Market Session Status

✔ Countdown Timer

🎯 Advanced Auto Close System

Automatically close trades based on your rules.

Supports:

Profit Target

Loss Limit

Time Schedule

Emergency Close

Account Protection

📊 Trading Statistics

Evaluate your performance instantly.

Displays:

Win Rate

Total Trades

Average Win

Average Loss

Profit Factor

Performance Summary

🔔 Smart Alert System

Never miss important events.

Includes:

Sound Alerts

Visual Alerts

Trade Confirmation

Risk Warnings

Notification Messages

⚙ Advanced Trading Filters

Trade only when market conditions are suitable.

Features include:

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Symbol-Specific Settings

✔ Maximum Slippage Protection

✔ Magic Number Management

🔧 Input Parameters

Trading

Lot Size

Auto Lot

Risk Percentage

Magic Number

Risk Management

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break Even

Break Even Offset

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Execution

Maximum Slippage

Auto Protection

Order Validation

Visual

Panel Position

Panel Colors

Button Colors

Font Colors

Interface Settings

💼 Perfect For

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Index Traders

✔ Crypto Traders

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Manual Traders

✔ Professional Traders

✔ Beginners

🚀 How To Use

Step 1

Attach the EA to your chart.

Step 2

Enable Auto Trading.

Step 3

Configure your preferred settings.

Step 4

Click BUY or SELL.

The EA will automatically manage your:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break Even

Trailing Stop

Risk Management

🔒 Safe & Reliable

Unlike many trading tools, TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 focuses on professional trade management, not dangerous money management systems.

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Forced Grid Strategy

✅ No Hidden Trades

✅ No Account Manipulation

Designed to give traders full control, not to replace their trading decisions.

🌟 Why Choose TRADE PANEL PRO MT5?

⚡ Speed

Execute trades in a single click.

🛡 Safety

Automatic professional risk management for every trade.

🎯 Precision

Never miss Break Even, Trailing Stop, or Stop Loss again.

📈 Productivity

Reduce repetitive manual work and focus on market analysis.

💎 Professional Experience

Designed with a clean, modern interface suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

✅ Key Advantages

✔ Professional Trading Dashboard

✔ One-Click Trading

✔ Advanced Trade Manager

✔ Auto Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

✔ Partial Close

✔ News Filter

✔ Server Time

✔ Trading Sessions

✔ Floating P&L

✔ Account Monitor

✔ Position Manager

✔ Trading Statistics

✔ Keyboard Hotkeys

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Multi-Symbol Support

✔ All Timeframes

✔ Forex

✔ Gold

✔ Crypto

✔ Indices

✔ CFDs

📌 Important Notes

Enable Auto Trading before use.

before use. Test on a Demo Account before trading live.

before trading live. Always use proper risk management.

Configure the settings according to your trading strategy.

📦 Product Information

Version: 1.0

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Semi-Automated Expert Advisor

Category: Trade Panel • Trade Manager • Risk Management • Manual Trading Assistant

🚀 Trade Smarter. Execute Faster. Manage Risk Like a Professional.

TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is more than just a trading panel—it is a complete trading workstation designed to help you execute faster, manage risk more efficiently, and stay focused on what matters most: making better trading decisions.