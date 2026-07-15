Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ONE

🚀 TRADE PANEL PRO MT5

Professional Semi-Automated Trading Expert Advisor

Take full control of your trading with an advanced all-in-one trading panel designed for speed, precision, and professional risk management.

TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that combines manual trading flexibility with powerful automated trade management, allowing you to execute trades with a single click while the EA handles your risk automatically.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, or CFDs, this panel helps you trade faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

Main Features

Ultra Fast One-Click Trading

Open trades instantly with a professional trading interface.

✔ One-click BUY & SELL
✔ Lightning-fast execution
✔ Adjustable lot size
✔ Repositionable floating panel
✔ Modern and intuitive interface

🛡 Professional Risk Management

Never worry about forgetting your protection again.

Automatically manage every trade with:

✅ Auto Stop Loss

✅ Auto Take Profit

✅ Break Even

✅ Trailing Stop

✅ Auto SL/TP

✅ Risk-based position sizing

Everything is applied automatically after opening a trade.

💰 Flexible Lot Management

Choose how you want to calculate your lot size.

Supported Modes

  • Fixed Lot
  • Auto Risk %
  • Manual lot selection
  • Quick lot presets

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders.

📰 Built-in Economic News Filter

Avoid entering trades during high-impact news.

Features

✔ High / Medium / Low Impact Filter

✔ Pause trading before news

✔ Resume after news

✔ Countdown timer

✔ Visual news alerts

✔ Automatic trade blocking during dangerous market conditions

Protect your account from unexpected volatility.

📈 Professional Trade Manager

Manage every position with one click.

Included Functions

  • Close All
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss
  • Break Even
  • Move SL to Entry
  • Trailing Stop
  • Partial Close
  • Delete Pending Orders
  • Delete SL/TP
  • Reverse Position
  • Hedge
  • Straddle
  • Grid Trading
  • Auto Partial
  • Auto Trail

Everything you need is available directly from the trading panel.

📊 Real-Time P&L Monitor

Monitor your account performance in real time.

Displays:

✅ Floating Profit/Loss

✅ Daily Profit

✅ Total Profit

✅ Account Balance

✅ Equity

✅ Margin

✅ Free Margin

✅ Margin Level

Supports all account currencies.

📋 Position Monitor

Track all active positions from one place.

Shows:

  • Symbol
  • Trade Type
  • Lot Size
  • Entry Price
  • Current Price
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Floating Profit
  • Position Counter
Keyboard Hotkeys

Execute commands instantly without clicking.

Examples:

  • Quick BUY
  • Quick SELL
  • Close All
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss

Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts.

Server Time & Trading Sessions

Stay synchronized with the market.

Includes:

✔ Broker Server Time

✔ Local Time

✔ Trading Session Indicator

✔ Market Session Status

✔ Countdown Timer

🎯 Advanced Auto Close System

Automatically close trades based on your rules.

Supports:

  • Profit Target
  • Loss Limit
  • Time Schedule
  • Emergency Close
  • Account Protection
📊 Trading Statistics

Evaluate your performance instantly.

Displays:

  • Win Rate
  • Total Trades
  • Average Win
  • Average Loss
  • Profit Factor
  • Performance Summary
🔔 Smart Alert System

Never miss important events.

Includes:

  • Sound Alerts
  • Visual Alerts
  • Trade Confirmation
  • Risk Warnings
  • Notification Messages
Advanced Trading Filters

Trade only when market conditions are suitable.

Features include:

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Symbol-Specific Settings

✔ Maximum Slippage Protection

✔ Magic Number Management

🔧 Input Parameters

Trading

  • Lot Size
  • Auto Lot
  • Risk Percentage
  • Magic Number

Risk Management

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Break Even
  • Break Even Offset
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step

Execution

  • Maximum Slippage
  • Auto Protection
  • Order Validation

Visual

  • Panel Position
  • Panel Colors
  • Button Colors
  • Font Colors
  • Interface Settings
💼 Perfect For

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Index Traders

✔ Crypto Traders

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Manual Traders

✔ Professional Traders

✔ Beginners

🚀 How To Use

Step 1

Attach the EA to your chart.

Step 2

Enable Auto Trading.

Step 3

Configure your preferred settings.

Step 4

Click BUY or SELL.

The EA will automatically manage your:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Break Even
  • Trailing Stop
  • Risk Management
🔒 Safe & Reliable

Unlike many trading tools, TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 focuses on professional trade management, not dangerous money management systems.

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Forced Grid Strategy

✅ No Hidden Trades

✅ No Account Manipulation

Designed to give traders full control, not to replace their trading decisions.

🌟 Why Choose TRADE PANEL PRO MT5?

⚡ Speed

Execute trades in a single click.

🛡 Safety

Automatic professional risk management for every trade.

🎯 Precision

Never miss Break Even, Trailing Stop, or Stop Loss again.

📈 Productivity

Reduce repetitive manual work and focus on market analysis.

💎 Professional Experience

Designed with a clean, modern interface suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Key Advantages

✔ Professional Trading Dashboard

✔ One-Click Trading

✔ Advanced Trade Manager

✔ Auto Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

✔ Partial Close

✔ News Filter

✔ Server Time

✔ Trading Sessions

✔ Floating P&L

✔ Account Monitor

✔ Position Manager

✔ Trading Statistics

✔ Keyboard Hotkeys

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Multi-Symbol Support

✔ All Timeframes

✔ Forex

✔ Gold

✔ Crypto

✔ Indices

✔ CFDs

📌 Important Notes
  • Enable Auto Trading before use.
  • Test on a Demo Account before trading live.
  • Always use proper risk management.
  • Configure the settings according to your trading strategy.
📦 Product Information

Version: 1.0

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Semi-Automated Expert Advisor

Category: Trade Panel • Trade Manager • Risk Management • Manual Trading Assistant

🚀 Trade Smarter. Execute Faster. Manage Risk Like a Professional.

TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is more than just a trading panel—it is a complete trading workstation designed to help you execute faster, manage risk more efficiently, and stay focused on what matters most: making better trading decisions.


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Утилиты
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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