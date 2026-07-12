Aurex Fibo Scalper

Aurex Fibo Scalper is a premium precious metal (Gold, Silver) and forex scalping system. By focusing on the Golden Ratio of Fibonacci projections and incorporating specialized trend filter channels, it identifies strategic daily turning points.

Key Features:

  • Golden Ratio Projections: Levels calculated using precise Fibonacci coefficients.
  • Metal Optimization: Tuned for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).
  • Synergy Crossover: Double MA filter to block counter-trend signals.
  • Trading Panel: Integrated dashboard showing targets, SL, and risk metrics.
  • Push Notifications: Instant mobile alerts to execute pending or market orders.

Primary Inputs:

  • TrendFilterMode: Switch between daily close, EMA, or XU-MA synergy mode.
  • UseMinRangeFilter: Enable daily ATR check to avoid trading during holidays/low-volatility days.
  • AlertsSound: Turn sound on/off and select custom sound files.
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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
指标
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
指标
CBT Quantum Maverick 高效的二元期权交易系统 CBT Quantum Maverick 是一款精心设计的高性能二元期权交易系统，专为追求精准、简单和纪律的交易者打造。无需自定义，该系统经过优化，可直接使用并产生高效结果。只需遵循信号操作，稍加练习即可掌握。 主要特点: 信号精准度: 基于当前K线生成下根K线交易信号，无频繁重绘。 市场多样性: 专为二元期权交易设计，兼容多种经纪商和资产类别，适应不同交易偏好。 兼容性: Deriv Synthetic Charts ：适用于任何时间框架。 OTC Charts ：来自如 Quotex、PocketOption、Binomo、Stockity、IQOption、Exnova、OlympTrade、Deriv、Binolla 和 Homebroker 的经纪商，可导入 MT5（一周内提供免费导入支持，之后需支付服务费用）。 外汇、加密货币和商品市场 ：扩展资产利用。 高收益二元资产 ：建议使用90%以上的高回报率资产。 额外优势: 全面的交易计划: 提供系统化和纪律性交易的分步支持计划。 高效时间利用: 每天仅需一
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
指标
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
指标
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
指标
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
指标
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
指标
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
VI Comparison
Ivan Andrescov
指标
Screens realtime-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy Signals.Metals.etc This tool is designed to detect anomalies in market trading activity. It analyzes price movements and volumes to identify moments of unusually strong buying or selling pressure. Such periods are often followed by a cooling phase or consolidation, providing traders with valuable reference points for decision-making.  The indicator requires no complex setup and is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Screensho
VI Calculator
Ivan Andrescov
指标
Screens realtime-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy in Signals.Metals.etc VI Calculator  is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that analyzing volume at the moment. This synergy allows traders to evaluate both the strength of market movements and overbought/oversold conditions at the same time. The indicator automatically processes market data and provides clear trading signals directly on the chart in the form of arrows and text recommendations. It is ideal for identifying entry and exit p
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
指标
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
AlphaSeekingBull5
Thendo Evans Sithagu
指标
Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Dubai Sniper Ultra V6
Mohammed Khalid M Almatrudi
指标
WELCOME TO THE ULTIMATE TRADING REVOLUTION!   Are you tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and leaving massive profits on the table? It’s time to stop guessing and start sniping! Introducing Dubai Sniper Ultra Strategy, the most powerful, highly-optimized trend-following and reversal indicator meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another indicator—this is your ultimate weapon to dominate the markets, especially built to crush indices like SPX500, Gold, and Major Forex pair
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Mega Spike Boom Crash
Cristofher Robles
指标
Mega Spike Boom Crash v2.1 Professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability spike zones in Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, and Crash 1000 synthetic indices. Key Features Institutional Supply and Demand Zones: Chart visualization of Premium (Sell) and Discount (Buy) areas. Fractal Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Detects real market reversal points by analyzing 5 timeframes simultaneously. Local Cycle Meter: Displays in real time whether the price cycle is Normal, Extended,
FREE
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
Volality 75 Boom crash VIX
Cristofher Robles
4.5 (2)
指标
Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2 Volatility 75 Boom Crash VIX Pro V2 is a high-performance trading indicator specifically engineered for Synthetic Indices (Deriv) and Forex . This tool focuses on identifying institutional liquidity zones and generating high-accuracy, non-repainting signals based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels. Key Advantages: No Repainting: Once a signal arrow appears and the candle closes, it will never move or disappear. Institutional Liquidity Zones: Automatically ca
Twister Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
指标
Twister Synergy MT5 is a professional, high-performance trend trading indicator engineered to capture dynamic trend breakouts and market swings. By combining multi-timeframe moving average channels (XU-MA) with daily Fibonacci projection ranges, it filters out noise and identifies high-velocity trend directions. Key Features: Vortex Trend Crossover: Captures price breakouts using dynamic EMA channels. Daily Volatility Filter: Built-in ATR range filter to avoid flat and consolidating markets. Tar
Cortex Fibo Pro
Cristofher Robles
指标
Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure. Key Features: Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions. Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets. Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout track
Impulse Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
指标
Impulse Synergy MT5 is a fast-paced momentum scalping indicator designed to capture explosive price moves. It aligns short-term moving average crosses with intraday key Fibonacci levels to pinpoint fast-reactive trading opportunities. Key Features: Momentum Pulse: Tracks aggressive trend transitions using EMA crossovers. Fast Fibo Levels: Automatic projection of reactive daily limits and targets. Visual Candles: Color-coded candle body engine for immediate state identification. Intraday Dashboar
Vortex Trend Synergy
Cristofher Robles
指标
Vortex Trend Synergy is an advanced trend-following system optimized for high risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio trading. It filters out low-volatility ranges using an ATR daily open filter and projects levels only when the trend moving average channel aligns. Key Features: Suction Targets: Identifies price pulls toward 61.8%, 100%, and 161.8% daily Fibo lines. Vortex Trend Line: Thick multi-timeframe moving averages for visual trend tracking. Risk Metrics Panel: Calculates targets' risk profile automat
Zenith Fibo Premium
Cristofher Robles
指标
Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries. Key Features: Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits. Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines. Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend conti
Nexus Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
指标
Nexus Synergy MT5 is a comprehensive confluence indicator that integrates multiple trading models???including volatility filters, dual-channel moving averages, and Fibonacci pivot targets???into one single unified visual dashboard. Key Features: Confluence Core: Signals only generated when XU-MA, ATR, and Fibo levels align. Visual Dashboard: Centralized tab showing trend, current signal, and price parameters. DOP Anchor: Anchor line representing daily open price for structural bias. Target Ratio
Vector Fibo Scalp
Cristofher Robles
指标
Vector Fibo Scalp is a speed and breakout-oriented intraday indicator. It monitors current price movements against daily high/low channels and provides immediate signals upon breakout confirmation. Key Features: Vector Velocity: Fast detection of daily breakouts using moving average channels. Visual candles: 4-color candle highlighting engine for active scalping states. Breakout Targets: Automatic projection of profit targets up to 161.8% Fibo ratio. R:R Panel: Dynamic calculations of risk-to-re
Aura Synergy Pro
Cristofher Robles
指标
Aura Synergy Pro is an ergonomically designed visual trading engine. It features beautifully customized color candle schemes and line indicators that reduce screen fatigue during long trading sessions. Key Features: Ergonomic candles: Calibrated color palette to show strong/weak trend states. Synergy Filters: Non-repainting XU-MA crossover detection. DOP Line: Daily Open Price line showing active price deviation. Visual Dashboard: Clean graphical panel displaying risk metrics and trend. Total No
Alpha Fibo Synergy
Cristofher Robles
指标
Alpha Fibo Synergy is the primary suite-lead trend indicator, focusing on institutional trading zones and daily open price (DOP) boundaries. It identifies trend direction changes based on closed-bar moving average crossovers and projects daily targets based on historical market cycles. Key Features: Institutional DOP: Daily open anchor line to establish daily structural bias. Alpha Trend MA: High-period MA channels to identify institutional trend zones. Target Projection: Auto-plots entries and
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