Gold Trend Shoot

XAUUSD Gold Trend EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for traders who want a structured and systematic approach to gold trading. The EA is focused on XAUUSD and is built around trend recognition, controlled execution, and configurable risk management rather than excessive trade frequency. It includes multiple internal trade filters that help the system evaluate market conditions, price behavior, trading environment, and order requirements before opening a position. The product supports adjustable risk settings, fixed lot mode, automatic lot calculation, stop-loss protection, order identification, trading session control, trailing stop management, partial position handling, and position protection features. XAUUSD Gold Trend EA does not use martingale, grid trading, or averaging against losing positions. It is designed for users who prefer rule-based automated trading and want an EA that can manage trades with clear logic and consistent execution. The main purpose of the system is to make gold trading more structured, more disciplined, and easier to manage through configurable parameters. It is suitable for traders who want an automated tool focused on trend-based market participation while maintaining control over order behavior, exposure, and risk settings.

