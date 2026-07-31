Velocity Tick Seconds ChartTrader MT5

Velocity Tick Seconds ChartTrader MT5, abbreviated as VTSC, is a discretionary trading support tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines detailed price movement analysis using second-based and tick-based charts with chart-based trade planning, manual order execution, and risk management.

Multiple chart views, indicators, drawing tools, Trade Panel, PLAN function, Account Guard, and performance analysis can be used within a single chart workspace.

This product is not an Expert Advisor designed to generate profits through black-box automated trading logic. It is a chart trader and analysis environment intended to support the trader’s own discretionary decisions.

Before entering a trade, users can check Entry / SL / TP, planned lot size, estimated risk, R value, required margin, and other important trading information. VTSC is designed to help discretionary traders manage their trading process in a more organized and visual way.

It is suitable for traders who want to observe price movements in greater detail, analyze the market using second-based and tick-based charts, visually confirm trade plans before execution, and manage manual trading and risk control from one screen.


Basic Concept

VTSC is not a black-box automated trading system.

It is a chart trader and analysis environment for discretionary trading.

Its purpose is to support manual trading by allowing users to analyze the market on the chart, plan Entry / SL / TP, and check lot size, risk, profit/loss, required margin, and other trading information before execution.


Chart Features

・Standard timeframes are supported, including MT5 standard timeframes and additional custom timeframes such as M9, M18, M24, M36, M45, H1.2, H1.5, H2.4, H4.8, D2, D3, W2, W3, MN2, MN3, MN4, MN6, and Y1.

・Second-based charts are supported, including 1s to 10s in 1-second increments, as well as 12s, 15s, 18s, 20s, 24s, 25s, 30s, 36s, 40s, 45s, 48s, 50s, 60s, 72s, 90s, 120s, 144s, 180s, 240s, and 300s.

・Tick-based charts are supported, including 1T, 2T, 5T, 10T, 15T, 20T, 25T, 30T, 40T, 50T, 62T, 75T, 100T, 125T, 150T, 200T, 250T, 300T, 400T, 500T, 750T, 1000T, 1500T, and 2000T. Fibonacci-based tick settings are also supported through customization.

・Chart display modes include candlesticks, Heikin Ashi, bars, line chart, candle MA color display, Rate%, Log Rate%, and volume candles.

・The timeframe selection window allows Std / Sec / Tick modes to be managed separately. It supports detached windows, resizing, and customization, making it possible to switch quickly between multiple chart views.

・The chart synchronization function can synchronize symbols and scroll positions across multiple charts.

・The cache function helps reuse historical data and improves chart redisplay.


Trade Panel

・Order operation buttons include:

SELL / BUY

Split orders: 1/X SELL / BUY

CloseAll

Split close: 1/X Close

Direction-based close

TP / SL price operations

Risk-based lot calculation is based on the actual potential loss from Entry to SL.

Before order execution, broker restrictions such as minimum lot size, lot step, and StopLevel are also taken into account.

・The PLAN function allows users to create a visual trade plan directly on the chart.

By dragging Entry, SL, and TP lines, users can check order type, R:R, planned lot size, estimated risk, estimated profit, required margin, and other trade-related values.

It can be used as a visual discretionary trading planner to confirm the trade structure before placing an order.

・Order operations using shortcut keys are supported.

The shortcut function can be turned ON/OFF, and keys can be customized.


Risk Management and Protection Features

・VTSC includes risk management and protection features designed to support manual trading.

Risk%-based lot calculation

Same-direction risk calculation using TotalSL

TotalSL Auto Reduce

Spread Guard for entries and exits

Even SL / Half SL button operations

Magic / Comment filters

Account Guard monitoring function


Account Guard can be used as an additional risk management layer that monitors account conditions.

When daily loss %, intraday Equity DD %, OpenRisk %, or the maximum number of positions exceeds the specified value, Account Guard can stop new orders or close target positions depending on the settings.

・SL Manager / Exit Rules

The management area includes SL Manager and Exit Rules.

These functions allow users to organize automatic stop management and automatic exit rules using trigger conditions, target filters, partial close, fixed-lot close, trailing, and indicator references.

Position management rules can be managed separately from the main Trade Panel.


Indicators and Analysis Features

VTSC includes multiple analysis tools that can be used on the main chart and subwindows.

SMA, EMA, LWMA, PWMA, DEMA, TEMA, LSMA

ATR Trend

StdDev Bands / Multi-StdDev Bands

ATR Band

Donchian Channel

Linear Regression Channel

VWAP / Anchored VWAP

Session Range / Opening Range

Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly Open, High, Low, Close, Median, and Pivot Lines

Grid


Volume

Multi-Symbol Sigma, which displays moving-average deviation sigma values for multiple selected symbols

ATR%, ATR

ADX / DMI


The following oscillators support divergence and hidden divergence line display:

Linear Regression Slope

MACD

RSI

Stochastic

RCI

CCI

Williams %R


Other-symbol overlay

Mini chart

Indicator settings are designed for immediate reflection, making it easy to check setting changes directly on the chart.


Drawing Tools

VTSC includes drawing functions for technical analysis.

Users can use multiple drawing objects such as horizontal lines, vertical lines, trendlines, Fibonacci tools, Bezier, Spline, Rectangle, Triangle, Pitchfork, StdDev Channel, and text objects.

Colors, line width, line style, placement, and other properties can be edited. Objects can also be managed from the Object Manager, including list management, selection, color changes, deletion, and movement.

Undo / Redo is also supported for drawing operations.


Account Information, History, and Performance

The Account window allows users to check trading information, account history, message history, alerts, position automatic close management functions, and Account Guard.

The performance function allows users to check profit/loss, win rate, drawdown, R-multiple, costs, slippage, holding time, risk metrics, and money management metrics.

Main metrics include Profit Factor, Expected Payoff, CAGR, Calmar, Sharpe, Sortino, Maximum Drawdown, SQN, Optimal f, Kelly, VaR, and CVaR.


Customization

VTSC includes theme and UI customization features.

Users can adjust chart background, panel colors, indicator colors, drawing object colors, font size, grid, right margin, line width, volume candle emphasis, Rate% reference position, Trade Panel visibility, object button visibility, and other display settings.

Multiple UI windows support movement and resizing. Layouts and settings are saved according to their purpose.


Multilingual Interface

VTSC supports multiple display languages.

English, Chinese Simplified, Spanish, Portuguese Brazil, Russian, Indonesian, German, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Thai, and Chinese Traditional.

Some trading and management terms are kept in English to maintain operational consistency.


Recommended Usage

When using VTSC for the first time, it is recommended to check its behavior on a demo account or on a symbol with low tick activity.

Please confirm chart display, timeframe switching, Trade Panel, PLAN function, risk display, Exit Rules, Account Guard, and other functions before using it in live trading.

To use trading functions, open the Trade Panel from the “T” button in the upper-left area.

Before placing an order, check Entry / SL / TP, planned lot size, Risk%, spread, required margin, broker minimum lot, lot step, StopLevel, and other relevant trading conditions.

Using the PLAN function, users can place Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart in advance and check order type, R value, estimated profit/loss, planned lot size, and other values before execution.

Before using VTSC on a live account, please fully test each button, shortcut key, close operation, and risk management setting on a demo account.


Important Notes

This product does not guarantee profits.

It also does not completely prevent losses.

All trading decisions must be made at the user’s own responsibility.

Actual results may differ from displayed or estimated values due to broker execution conditions, spreads, slippage, required margin, symbol specifications, and other trading environment factors.

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Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
GoDom Depth of Market EA
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Utilities
Go Depth of Market   This product helps to watch the order book in a easily and friendly way, helping traders to take decisions that are more consistent with the timing of the market. Parameters: Activating EA (robot) mode   if you leave true it will become a robot, if you leave false it will become an indicator. Initial volume  VolumeDynamic   if you leave it enabled will be automatic batch Proportion:   Example: If you put 500 every 500 $ it will open a lot of 1.0 Takeprofit Stoploss Daily pr
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