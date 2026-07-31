Velocity Tick Seconds ChartTrader MT5, abbreviated as VTSC, is a discretionary trading support tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines detailed price movement analysis using second-based and tick-based charts with chart-based trade planning, manual order execution, and risk management.

Multiple chart views, indicators, drawing tools, Trade Panel, PLAN function, Account Guard, and performance analysis can be used within a single chart workspace.

This product is not an Expert Advisor designed to generate profits through black-box automated trading logic. It is a chart trader and analysis environment intended to support the trader’s own discretionary decisions.

Before entering a trade, users can check Entry / SL / TP, planned lot size, estimated risk, R value, required margin, and other important trading information. VTSC is designed to help discretionary traders manage their trading process in a more organized and visual way.

It is suitable for traders who want to observe price movements in greater detail, analyze the market using second-based and tick-based charts, visually confirm trade plans before execution, and manage manual trading and risk control from one screen.





Basic Concept



VTSC is not a black-box automated trading system.

It is a chart trader and analysis environment for discretionary trading.

Its purpose is to support manual trading by allowing users to analyze the market on the chart, plan Entry / SL / TP, and check lot size, risk, profit/loss, required margin, and other trading information before execution.





Chart Features



・Standard timeframes are supported, including MT5 standard timeframes and additional custom timeframes such as M9, M18, M24, M36, M45, H1.2, H1.5, H2.4, H4.8, D2, D3, W2, W3, MN2, MN3, MN4, MN6, and Y1.

・Second-based charts are supported, including 1s to 10s in 1-second increments, as well as 12s, 15s, 18s, 20s, 24s, 25s, 30s, 36s, 40s, 45s, 48s, 50s, 60s, 72s, 90s, 120s, 144s, 180s, 240s, and 300s.

・Tick-based charts are supported, including 1T, 2T, 5T, 10T, 15T, 20T, 25T, 30T, 40T, 50T, 62T, 75T, 100T, 125T, 150T, 200T, 250T, 300T, 400T, 500T, 750T, 1000T, 1500T, and 2000T. Fibonacci-based tick settings are also supported through customization.

・Chart display modes include candlesticks, Heikin Ashi, bars, line chart, candle MA color display, Rate%, Log Rate%, and volume candles.

・The timeframe selection window allows Std / Sec / Tick modes to be managed separately. It supports detached windows, resizing, and customization, making it possible to switch quickly between multiple chart views.

・The chart synchronization function can synchronize symbols and scroll positions across multiple charts.

・The cache function helps reuse historical data and improves chart redisplay.





Trade Panel



・Order operation buttons include:

SELL / BUY Split orders: 1/X SELL / BUY CloseAll Split close: 1/X Close Direction-based close TP / SL price operations

Risk-based lot calculation is based on the actual potential loss from Entry to SL. Before order execution, broker restrictions such as minimum lot size, lot step, and StopLevel are also taken into account.

・The PLAN function allows users to create a visual trade plan directly on the chart.

By dragging Entry, SL, and TP lines, users can check order type, R:R, planned lot size, estimated risk, estimated profit, required margin, and other trade-related values. It can be used as a visual discretionary trading planner to confirm the trade structure before placing an order.

・Order operations using shortcut keys are supported.

The shortcut function can be turned ON/OFF, and keys can be customized.





Risk Management and Protection Features



・VTSC includes risk management and protection features designed to support manual trading.

Risk%-based lot calculation Same-direction risk calculation using TotalSL TotalSL Auto Reduce Spread Guard for entries and exits Even SL / Half SL button operations Magic / Comment filters Account Guard monitoring function

Account Guard can be used as an additional risk management layer that monitors account conditions. When daily loss %, intraday Equity DD %, OpenRisk %, or the maximum number of positions exceeds the specified value, Account Guard can stop new orders or close target positions depending on the settings.

・SL Manager / Exit Rules

The management area includes SL Manager and Exit Rules. These functions allow users to organize automatic stop management and automatic exit rules using trigger conditions, target filters, partial close, fixed-lot close, trailing, and indicator references. Position management rules can be managed separately from the main Trade Panel.





Indicators and Analysis Features



VTSC includes multiple analysis tools that can be used on the main chart and subwindows.

SMA, EMA, LWMA, PWMA, DEMA, TEMA, LSMA ATR Trend StdDev Bands / Multi-StdDev Bands ATR Band Donchian Channel Linear Regression Channel VWAP / Anchored VWAP Session Range / Opening Range Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly Open, High, Low, Close, Median, and Pivot Lines Grid

Volume Multi-Symbol Sigma, which displays moving-average deviation sigma values for multiple selected symbols ATR%, ATR ADX / DMI

The following oscillators support divergence and hidden divergence line display: Linear Regression Slope MACD RSI Stochastic RCI CCI Williams %R

Other-symbol overlay Mini chart

Indicator settings are designed for immediate reflection, making it easy to check setting changes directly on the chart.





Drawing Tools



VTSC includes drawing functions for technical analysis.

Users can use multiple drawing objects such as horizontal lines, vertical lines, trendlines, Fibonacci tools, Bezier, Spline, Rectangle, Triangle, Pitchfork, StdDev Channel, and text objects.

Colors, line width, line style, placement, and other properties can be edited. Objects can also be managed from the Object Manager, including list management, selection, color changes, deletion, and movement.

Undo / Redo is also supported for drawing operations.





Account Information, History, and Performance



The Account window allows users to check trading information, account history, message history, alerts, position automatic close management functions, and Account Guard.

The performance function allows users to check profit/loss, win rate, drawdown, R-multiple, costs, slippage, holding time, risk metrics, and money management metrics.

Main metrics include Profit Factor, Expected Payoff, CAGR, Calmar, Sharpe, Sortino, Maximum Drawdown, SQN, Optimal f, Kelly, VaR, and CVaR.





Customization



VTSC includes theme and UI customization features.

Users can adjust chart background, panel colors, indicator colors, drawing object colors, font size, grid, right margin, line width, volume candle emphasis, Rate% reference position, Trade Panel visibility, object button visibility, and other display settings.

Multiple UI windows support movement and resizing. Layouts and settings are saved according to their purpose.





Multilingual Interface



VTSC supports multiple display languages.

English, Chinese Simplified, Spanish, Portuguese Brazil, Russian, Indonesian, German, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Thai, and Chinese Traditional.

Some trading and management terms are kept in English to maintain operational consistency.





Recommended Usage



When using VTSC for the first time, it is recommended to check its behavior on a demo account or on a symbol with low tick activity.

Please confirm chart display, timeframe switching, Trade Panel, PLAN function, risk display, Exit Rules, Account Guard, and other functions before using it in live trading.

To use trading functions, open the Trade Panel from the “T” button in the upper-left area.

Before placing an order, check Entry / SL / TP, planned lot size, Risk%, spread, required margin, broker minimum lot, lot step, StopLevel, and other relevant trading conditions.

Using the PLAN function, users can place Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart in advance and check order type, R value, estimated profit/loss, planned lot size, and other values before execution.

Before using VTSC on a live account, please fully test each button, shortcut key, close operation, and risk management setting on a demo account.





Important Notes



This product does not guarantee profits.

It also does not completely prevent losses.

All trading decisions must be made at the user’s own responsibility.

Actual results may differ from displayed or estimated values due to broker execution conditions, spreads, slippage, required margin, symbol specifications, and other trading environment factors.