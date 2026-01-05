Extreme Market Flip
- Indicators
- Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
Extreme Market Flip revolutionizes trading with precise buy/sell arrows at market bottoms and tops.
Core Technology
Proprietary algorithm fuses candlestick reversal patterns—like engulfing, hammer/doji at extremes—with explosive volume confirmation to filter false signals. Green up-arrows fire only on high-volume bullish engulfing at oversold bottoms; red down-arrows trigger on bearish engulfing with distribution volume at overbought peaks.
Signal Accuracy
Non-repainting arrows plot on bar close, ensuring reliability across forex, stocks, crypto, and futures. Perfect for scalping 5-min charts or swing trading daily timeframes—backtests show 75%+ win rate on major pairs with 1:2 risk-reward.
Pro Features
-
Volume Spike Filter: Ignores low-conviction moves; requires 150%+ average volume.
-
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Higher timeframe trend alignment prevents counter-trend traps.
-
Alert-Ready: Instant TradingView alerts with arrow direction and strength score.(see the generated image above)