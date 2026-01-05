Extreme Market Flip

Extreme Market Flip revolutionizes trading with precise buy/sell arrows at market bottoms and tops.

Core Technology

Proprietary algorithm fuses candlestick reversal patterns—like engulfing, hammer/doji at extremes—with explosive volume confirmation to filter false signals. Green up-arrows fire only on high-volume bullish engulfing at oversold bottoms; red down-arrows trigger on bearish engulfing with distribution volume at overbought peaks.

Signal Accuracy

Non-repainting arrows plot on bar close, ensuring reliability across forex, stocks, crypto, and futures. Perfect for scalping 5-min charts or swing trading daily timeframes—backtests show 75%+ win rate on major pairs with 1:2 risk-reward.

Pro Features

  • Volume Spike Filter: Ignores low-conviction moves; requires 150%+ average volume.

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Higher timeframe trend alignment prevents counter-trend traps.

  • Alert-Ready: Instant TradingView alerts with arrow direction and strength score.(see the generated image above)


Другие продукты этого автора
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
TurboTurtle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! TurboTurtle Pro is an automated Turtle Strategy Expert Advisor that captures medium‑ to long‑term trends using breakout entries, volatility‑based position sizing, and strict risk management. It systematically buys or sells when price breaks key channel highs or lows, then manages trades with ATR‑driven stops and trailing exits to let winners run while controlling drawdown.
ScalperEdge Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Эксперты
Hello traders!! BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Special price applies only to the first 10 buyers. This Expert Advisor is built for disciplined swing trading, taking a maximum of two high‑probability trades per day from clearly defined swing highs and swing lows on the chart. It combines precise technical filters with institutional‑style risk management to target smooth equity growth and ultra‑low drawdown, avoiding grid, martingale, and over‑trading behavior. Professional trade symbols, clear on‑chart a
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв