Extreme Market Flip

Extreme Market Flip revolutionizes trading with precise buy/sell arrows at market bottoms and tops.

Core Technology

Proprietary algorithm fuses candlestick reversal patterns—like engulfing, hammer/doji at extremes—with explosive volume confirmation to filter false signals. Green up-arrows fire only on high-volume bullish engulfing at oversold bottoms; red down-arrows trigger on bearish engulfing with distribution volume at overbought peaks.

Signal Accuracy

Non-repainting arrows plot on bar close, ensuring reliability across forex, stocks, crypto, and futures. Perfect for scalping 5-min charts or swing trading daily timeframes—backtests show 75%+ win rate on major pairs with 1:2 risk-reward.

Pro Features

  • Volume Spike Filter: Ignores low-conviction moves; requires 150%+ average volume.

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Higher timeframe trend alignment prevents counter-trend traps.

  • Alert-Ready: Instant TradingView alerts with arrow direction and strength score.(see the generated image above)


리뷰 답변