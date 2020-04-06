Edgevia Gold Calenda

XAUUSD CALENDAR - News Trading Expert Advisor

Trade Gold (XAUUSD) based on high-impact economic calendar events. This EA is designed specifically for news trading, capturing volatility spikes during major USD economic releases.

═══════════════════════════════════════
SUPPORTED NEWS EVENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════
- FED Interest Rate Decisions
- Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
- CPI Inflation Data
- Core PCE Price Index
- GDP Releases
- Retail Sales
- Geopolitical Events (manual input)

═══════════════════════════════════════
HOW IT WORKS
═══════════════════════════════════════
PHASE 1 - PREPARATION (15 min before news):
- Closes existing positions (optional)
- Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders
- Adjusts lot size based on current volatility

PHASE 2 - TRADING (During news release):
- Monitors for breakout signals
- Executes trades when price breaks pre-news range
- Applies spread filter to avoid slippage

PHASE 3 - POST-NEWS MANAGEMENT:
- Deletes unfilled pending orders
- Moves profitable trades to break-even
- Trails stop loss to lock in profits

═══════════════════════════════════════
KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════
✓ Automatic news detection and scheduling
✓ Manual news input for custom events
✓ Volatility-based lot size adjustment
✓ Spread filter during high volatility
✓ ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
✓ Trailing stop with break-even protection
✓ Maximum trades per news event limit
✓ Real-time dashboard with countdown timer
✓ Compatible with all Gold symbols (XAUUSD, GOLD)

═══════════════════════════════════════
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════
Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Timeframe: M5 or M15
Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot) / $2000 (0.1 lot)
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Broker: ECN/Raw spread recommended

═══════════════════════════════════════
PARAMETERS
═══════════════════════════════════════
- News_Lot: Trading lot size (default 0.1)
- News_SL: Stop Loss in points (default 1000 = 100 pips)
- News_TP: Take Profit in points (default 500 = 50 pips)
- Max_Spread: Maximum allowed spread (default 800 points)
- News_Buffer_Minutes: Preparation time before news (default 15)
- Trade_Duration: Trading window after news (default 30 min)
- Max_Trades_Per_News: Limit trades per event (default 2)
- Use_Volatility_Filter: Reduce lot on high volatility
- Close_Before_News: Close positions before news release

═══════════════════════════════════════
RISK WARNING
═══════════════════════════════════════
News trading involves significant risk due to:
- High volatility and rapid price movements
- Widened spreads during news releases
- Potential slippage on order execution

Always test on demo account first. Use proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

═══════════════════════════════════════
SUPPORT
═══════════════════════════════════════
For questions, custom settings, or assistance, please contact via MQL5 messaging.
