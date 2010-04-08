Edgevia Gold Calenda

10-Year Optimized EA for EURUSD H1 This Expert Advisor is specifically designed and optimized for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This strategy has been optimized to adapt to both trending and ranging market conditions, ensuring consistent performance over time. Risk is set at about 3% of balance, the number of lots placed on the order will change when the balance changes I don't want to waste your time explaining too much, see the backtest results for each cycle below, since 2014. Thank