Grab of NQ

TO BE ABLE TO PUBLISH NQ TAILORED EA TO MT5 MARKET I HAD TO ADD FOREX = TRUE AS DEFAULT, IT WAS NOT TESTED ON FOREX, IT WAS TAILORED FOR NQ, SO CHANGE THAT TO FOREX=FALSE OR YOU WILL NOT GET SAME RESULTS AS IN PICTURES.
IT ALSO DID NOT ALLOWED ME TO SET CORRECT DEFAULTS AS IT TESTED ON FOREX, SO IMPORTANT TO CHANGE SETTINGS:
Is this forex?=false
Fixed Offset=100
Trade London?=you decide
Min Range Points=100
Check screen Shot for most optimal settings!!!!!!!

Product Name: GRAB EA – Professional Index Fader

Capture the Moves that Matter. Automated Session Trading for Indices.

GRAB EA is a specialized trading engine designed exclusively for the high-volatility nature of Global Indices (US30, NAS100, GER40). Instead of chasing breakouts, this system utilizes a "Fade" approach—targeting the liquidity grabs and stop hunts that frequently occur when the London and New York stock exchanges open.

By analyzing pre-market structure, the EA automatically calculates optimal entry points using Limit Orders. This ensures you execute at the best possible price, avoiding the slippage often associated with market execution on fast-moving indices.

Key Features

  • Optimized for Indices: The logic is specifically tuned for assets like the Nasdaq (NAS100), Dow Jones (US30) and DAX (GER40), where volatility spikes at the opening bell are most predictable.

  • Dual Session Logic: Targets the London Open and New York Open, the two most liquid times of the trading day for index CFDs.

  • Smart Entry System: Places pending Limit Orders (Buy Limit & Sell Limit) at calculated volatility extremes. It does not chase price; it lets the liquidity spike come to you.

  • Percentage-Based Math: Unlike generic EAs that fail on high-value assets, GRAB EA features a Dynamic Percentage Mode. It automatically calculates Stops and Targets based on the asset's current value (e.g., 0.10% movement), ensuring the strategy adapts perfectly whether the Dow is at 30,000 or 40,000.

  • One-Cancels-Other (OCO) Protection: Once a trade is entered, the opposing pending order is automatically removed to prevent double exposure.

  • News & Range Filters: Includes a "Min/Max Range" filter to prevent trading during dead markets or days with extreme, unpredictable gaps.

How It Works

Every day at your specified session times, the EA scans the immediate market history to define the "Trading Range." It then projects volatility bands above and below this range.

  1. Placement: It sets a Sell Limit above the range and a Buy Limit below the range.

  2. The "Grab": The strategy anticipates a "Stop Hunt" or "Liquidity Grab" where the index briefly spikes to clear orders before reversing.

  3. Execution: If the market spikes into our Limit Order, we enter the trade in the opposite direction of the spike, aiming for a reversion to the mean.

Notifications & Alerts

Never miss a setup. The EA is equipped with a full alert system (Email & Mobile Push):

  • Limit Sent Alert: Know exactly when orders are placed.

  • Entry Alert: Instant notification when a trade is filled.

  • Exit Alert: Notification when Take Profit or Stop Loss is hit.

Settings Overview

  • Session Times: Fully customizable hours for London and NY opens (auto-adjusts for Daylight Savings anomalies).

  • Risk Settings: Choose between Fixed Points or Dynamic Percentage (Recommended for Indices).

  • Money Management: Adjustable Lot Size and Max Lot limits.

  • Day Filters: Toggle trading for specific days (e.g., avoid volatile Fridays).

Recommendations

  • Asset Class: Strictly designed for Indices / CFDs (US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, UK100). BEST RESULTS ON NQ!!!!!!!!!

  • Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart).

  • Account: Low spread / ECN account recommended for best Limit Order execution.


