FRAMA Matrix Pro

FRAMA Matrix Pro is a multi-layer trend and momentum intelligence panel designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and confirmation before entering the market.
The system combines several advanced filters into one clean, informative dashboard:

  • FRAMA Trend Engine (fast adaptive trend detection)
  • Dual EMA Bias Structure (20 & 200)
  • ADX Strength Filter
  • RSI Directional Bias
  • Force Index Volume-Price Power
  • ATR Candle Structure Analysis
  • Fractal Dimension (D) Noise Filter
  • Stochastic PRO Logic

FRAMA Matrix Pro provides stable BUY/SELL confirmation with a persistent mode and automatic exit guidance using the FRAMA Filter.
It does not repaint, does not clutter your chart, and is optimized for disciplined trend trading.

A clean, intelligent decision-support tool for traders who want structured analysis instead of noise.

 


Reply to review