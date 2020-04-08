FRAMA Matrix Pro
- Индикаторы
- Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
FRAMA Matrix Pro is a multi-layer trend and momentum intelligence panel designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and confirmation before entering the market.
The system combines several advanced filters into one clean, informative dashboard:
- FRAMA Trend Engine (fast adaptive trend detection)
- Dual EMA Bias Structure (20 & 200)
- ADX Strength Filter
- RSI Directional Bias
- Force Index Volume-Price Power
- ATR Candle Structure Analysis
- Fractal Dimension (D) Noise Filter
- Stochastic PRO Logic
FRAMA Matrix Pro provides stable BUY/SELL confirmation with a persistent mode and automatic exit guidance using the FRAMA Filter.
It does not repaint, does not clutter your chart, and is optimized for disciplined trend trading.
A clean, intelligent decision-support tool for traders who want structured analysis instead of noise.