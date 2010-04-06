PyraGold AI – Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD

PyraGold AI is a next-generation trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed to maximize profits in Gold (XAUUSD) while maintaining strict risk management. Using advanced AI-driven market analysis, PyraGold AI identifies high-probability trend setups and executes trades with precision and discipline. Every trade is backed by a fixed Stop-Loss, ensuring optimal capital protection while an adaptive trailing stop secures profits dynamically.





Why Choose PyraGold AI?

🔥 Pure Trend-Following Strategy – Trades only in the direction of dominant trends, avoiding unnecessary countertrend risks.

🛑 Fixed Stop-Loss on Every Trade – Ensures strict risk control and capital preservation.

⚡ Advanced Trailing Stop System – Locks in profits dynamically as trades move favorably.

🚀 No Martingale, No Grid – Uses a disciplined approach without high-risk strategies.

🏆 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Specifically fine-tuned for Gold trading to capture high-probability price movements.





How PyraGold AI Works

📡 AI-Powered Trend Detection: Uses sophisticated indicators and machine learning techniques to identify strong, sustainable trends.

🎯 Precision Entry & Exit: Trades are placed only when momentum aligns, ensuring high-probability setups.

🔄 Dynamic Trade Management: Adjusts trade sizes based on market conditions to maintain optimal risk-reward ratios.

🛑 Strict Risk Control: Implements fixed Stop-Loss and an adaptive trailing stop to safeguard capital and maximize gains.





Recommended Settings

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H4

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Leverage: 1:100 (Recommended: 1:500 for optimal performance)

Risk Management: Recommended 0.5% – 1% risk per trade for sustainable growth and capital protection.

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor (Low Spread)

Broker: Works best with low-spread brokers such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, or similar .

Key Features

🔹 100% Automated Trading – Runs on autopilot with zero manual intervention.

🔹 Plug & Play Setup – Pre-optimized settings for both beginners and advanced traders.

🔹 Battle-Tested Performance – Extensively backtested across years of historical data.

🔹 VPS Recommended – Ensures uninterrupted trading 24/7 for maximum efficiency.





Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risks. PyraGold AI is built for long-term consistency, but past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never trade more than you can afford to lose.

🔥 Dominate the Gold market with PyraGold AI – The Intelligent Trend-Follower for XAUUSD!



