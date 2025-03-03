EnigmaX PRO
- Experts
- Logan Scott Stewart
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EnigmaX PRO– Precision Trading for MT5
EnigmaX PRO is a powerful, foolproof trading bot designed for MT5, built to capitalize on high-probability entries around institutional candles while securing profits with a dynamic trailing stop during volatility. Unlike risky strategies that rely on martingale or grid trading, EnigmaX PRO trades smart, protecting your capital while maximizing returns.
Key Features:
✔ No Martingale, No Grid – A safe, calculated approach to profit without reckless doubling strategies.
✔ High-Probability Entries – Trades only when the odds are in your favor and volume is on your side.
✔ Volatility-Based Trailing Stop – Locks in gains and adapts to market conditions.
✔ Equity Protector – Safeguards your account by managing risk effectively.
✔ Double-Down System – Strategically recovers losses by reinforcing the next trade with precision.
Recommended Settings:
- Safe Lot Size Guide: $100 → 0.01 lots | $1,000 → 0.05 lots | $10,000 → 0.2 lots (Adjust accordingly)
- Timeframe: H1
- Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Brokers: https://plexytrade.com/?t=RSY5bl&term=register
- Brokers: https://clientportal.oxsecurities.com/auth/sign-up?code=yuvBvgNT5HYnBqM6rfuF
