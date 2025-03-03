EnigmaX PRO– Precision Trading for MT5

EnigmaX PRO is a powerful, foolproof trading bot designed for MT5, built to capitalize on high-probability entries around institutional candles while securing profits with a dynamic trailing stop during volatility. Unlike risky strategies that rely on martingale or grid trading, EnigmaX PRO trades smart, protecting your capital while maximizing returns.

MyFXBook -

Key Features:

✔ No Martingale, No Grid – A safe, calculated approach to profit without reckless doubling strategies.

✔ High-Probability Entries – Trades only when the odds are in your favor and volume is on your side.

✔ Volatility-Based Trailing Stop – Locks in gains and adapts to market conditions.

✔ Equity Protector – Safeguards your account by managing risk effectively.

✔ Double-Down System – Strategically recovers losses by reinforcing the next trade with precision.

Recommended Settings:

Safe Lot Size Guide: $100 → 0.01 lots | $1,000 → 0.05 lots | $10,000 → 0.2 lots (Adjust accordingly)

$100 → 0.01 lots | $1,000 → 0.05 lots | $10,000 (Adjust accordingly) Timeframe: H1

H1 Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Brokers: https://plexytrade.com/?t=RSY5bl&term=register

https://plexytrade.com/?t=RSY5bl&term=register Brokers: https://clientportal.oxsecurities.com/auth/sign-up?code=yuvBvgNT5HYnBqM6rfuF

For more information visit https://www.enigmaxalgo.com/



