Norma dev waves indicator

NormaDevWaves is a manual system designed to trade the most juicy and liquid pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.

  • Main idea: system implements the concept of a base indicator and utilizes statistical principles of correlation between price flow determination metrics in relation to standard deviations of prices from their driving force. This allows for a deep analysis of market behavior and the identification of hidden patterns.  
  • Market Adaptation: thanks to a balanced consideration of short and long time intervals, the expert can promptly respond to changes in volatility and price direction. 
  • Wide Range of Applications: operating on different timeframes (M30, H1, H2, H3, H4) and supporting main trading pairs, this expert is a valuable tool in various market conditions. 
  • Reliability: unique algorithms minimize the impact of market noise, focusing solely on significant information, which enhances the effectiveness of decision-making. 
  • Ease of Implementation: it is easy to run system, it has straightforward and intuitive inputs, making it accessible to both professionals and beginners.  
NormaDevWaves is more than just manual trading system — it is the result of combining advanced scientific approaches with in-depth analysis of market processes.  It combines precision, adaptability, and versatility, becoming a reliable partner for those who strive for quality and consistent results.


