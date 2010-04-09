Range Breakout EA with Size Filter

Range Breakout EA

Hey there! Our Range Breakout EA is built to help you take advantage of those early moves in the Asian session. Here’s how it works: during a specific time window, it marks the highest and lowest points to create a range. Then, it sets up buy and sell limit orders just outside that range, so you’re ready to catch a breakout in either direction! :)

For safety, the stop loss goes at the opposite end of the range, but you can customize it in the settings if you like. The take profit is also fully adjustable, so you can set your own targets.