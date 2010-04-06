Simple Stochastic MT5 EA

Simple Stochastic MT5 EA - Overbought and Oversold Based Expert Advisor

- This Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Stochastic Oscillator.

- Based on the pre-set settings (as shown in the attached screenshots) the EA will place trades:


Simply explained;

- The expert advisor will enter a BUY trade when the stochastic K-period crosses above the D-period and both the periods are still below the low level.

- The expert advisor will enter a SELL trade when the stochastic K-period crosses below the D-period and both the periods are still above the high level.


- You can modify and put any values of your choice in these input areas as you see fit, i.e the order send parameters and stochastic oscillator

- You can also edit and change the symbol and timeframe.

- You can read about the stochastic oscillator easily online on sources as so as to have an idea on how to use this ea as well as some of the inputs to use, for example: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/stochasticoscillator.asp



The Simple Stochastic Oscillator Expert Advisor IS That SIMPLE! Explore as you see fit...


---

NB: The EA will apply and use the currency and timeframe based on the chart you place the EA on unless otherwise specified.

---

More info:

Websitehttps://financebeta.com/

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/FinanceBeta

Telegram Group Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/KOChvq5dglFmMmQ9

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinanceBeta

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financebeta/

Facebookhttps://web.facebook.com/FinanceBeta


