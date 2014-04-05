DTFX Zones

Based on concept of Zones from DTFX.
Video 2 

Daves suggest using a length of 25 for optimal performance. But it's up to you to decide based on backtest/forwardtest results.


How this indicator draw zones

In bullish scenario, first it will find a swing high, then a swing low, then a break of with price closed above the swing high.

But the way it find swing high and low heavily depends on structure length value.

If you set structure length as 12: to find swing high it will check 13th candle high and compare to highest high of recent 12 candles until it found a valid 13th candle. Similar logic apply to finding swing low.


What is the difference compare to indicator that available on trading view

The way it works with logic above is the same as logic with current most popular indicator for DTFX trader on TV.

It's up to you to decide which SnDR are or Origin of the move to take entry.

Notice by default there is a setting: "Extend fib line to the right side" you can disable it if you don't want fib line extend out to right side of the zone.

For the rest of settings I think it's self-explanatory.




