Fate Changer EN

Complete Description of the Trading Algorithm

This automated trading robot is a powerful and flexible tool designed for traders seeking to operate with precision, safety, and efficiency in any financial market. With a wide range of configurable features, it allows for the execution of sophisticated strategies with full control over entries, exits, and risk management.

Key Features:

🔒 Exposure Management and Emergency Controls:

  • Manual Exposure Lock: Manually control risk by balancing open positions without realizing losses, giving you time to rethink and possibly reverse positions or perform scalping.
  • "Panic" Button: Once activated, it cannot be canceled. This feature helps in critical moments when you're reconsidering your strategy. It can only be activated when in a negative balance. When triggered, it monitors your account balance, closing all positions once your net balance reaches the original level, protecting your capital.

🛠 Operation Control and Closure:

  • Close All Positions: Quickly close all open trades.
  • Close Profitable or Loss-Making Positions: Choose to close only positive or negative positions.
  • Position Reversal: Close the current position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size.

🎯 Leverage and Grid Strategies in Favor of the Trend:

  • Automatic Leverage: Adds positions based on defined criteria, increasing profit potential.
  • Trend-Aligned Grid: Executes orders at fixed intervals, adjusting lot sizes with configurable multipliers, aligned with the trend.

 Automatic Stop Movement and Protection:

  • Standard and Average Price Trailing Stops: Adjusts stops as the market moves, with customizable triggers and distances.
  • Automatic Break Even: Moves the stop to the breakeven point after reaching a safety margin.
  • Bar-by-Bar Trailing Stop: Adjusts the stop based on the highs and lows of each candle.

📊 Trend Strategies and Soros:

  • Fractal Analysis: Uses moving averages and ADX to identify short- and long-term trends.
  • Soros and Double Soros: A strategy based on progressively leveraging profits to maximize results.

📅 Time Management and Market Settings:

  • Operating Period: Set specific times to trade, limiting orders to strategic intervals.
  • Spread Control: Trade only when the spread is within acceptable limits, reducing costs.

📊 Customizable Interface:

  • Control Panel: Adjust panel size, colors, and fonts for clear and intuitive visualization.
  • Candle Timer: Displays the remaining time of each candle, aiding real-time monitoring.

Benefits and Advantages:

  • Full Automation: Execute complex strategies without manual intervention, saving time and reducing errors.
  • Partial Automation: Receive signals and trade with a robust support tool and competitive keyboard shortcuts.
  • Flexibility: Fully customizable to suit different trader profiles and market conditions.
  • Risk Management: Advanced tools for capital protection, including automatic stops and exposure management.

This robot is ideal for traders looking for a robust and versatile solution to optimize operations and maximize profits safely.

Keyboard Shortcuts for Enhanced Control:

  • Manual Exposure Lock: Limit maximum exposure (sum of lots) in the market to manually manage risk.
  • Exposure Lock Levels 1 and 2: Toggle two exposure limit levels for greater control over open positions.
  • Buy at Market: Place an instant buy order at the current market price.
  • Sell at Market: Place an instant sell order at the current market price.
  • Position Reversal: Close a position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size.
  • Close All Positions: Close all open trades, regardless of direction or result.
  • Close All Profitable Positions: Close only trades that are in profit.
  • Close All Buys: Close only buy positions.
  • Close All Profitable Buys: Close only profitable buy positions.
  • Close All Sells: Close only sell positions.
  • Close All Profitable Sells: Close only profitable sell positions.
  • Close Most Profitable Buy: Close the most profitable buy trade.
  • Close Most Profitable Sell: Close the most profitable sell trade.
  • Auto CutGain and CutLoss On/Off: Toggle automatic gain and loss cuts based on predefined criteria.
  • "Panic" Button: Quickly close all open positions in an emergency to prevent further losses.
  • Toggle Lot Sizes 1, 2, and 3: Switch between different lot sizes for new orders.
  • Auto BreakEven On/Off: Toggle automatic stop movement to breakeven.
  • Auto Add On/Off: Toggle automatic addition of new orders based on predefined criteria.
  • Auto Grid On/Off: Toggle the grid strategy, opening orders at regular price intervals.
  • Candle Trailing On/Off: Toggle stop adjustment based on recent candle highs/lows.
  • Candle-Based Add On/Off: Toggle adding new orders based on candle movements.
  • Buy Stops to Breakeven: Move buy stops to the entry price.
  • Sell Stops to Breakeven: Move sell stops to the entry price.
  • Buy Stops to Last Low: Adjust buy stops to the most recent low.
  • Sell Stops to Last High: Adjust sell stops to the most recent high.
  • Trailing Stop On/Off: Toggle trailing stop, which automatically adjusts as the price moves in your favor.

Transform your trading approach with this high-performance tool!



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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
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