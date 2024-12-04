Fate Changer EN

Complete Description of the Trading Algorithm

This automated trading robot is a powerful and flexible tool designed for traders seeking to operate with precision, safety, and efficiency in any financial market. With a wide range of configurable features, it allows for the execution of sophisticated strategies with full control over entries, exits, and risk management.

Key Features:

🔒 Exposure Management and Emergency Controls:

Manual Exposure Lock: Manually control risk by balancing open positions without realizing losses, giving you time to rethink and possibly reverse positions or perform scalping.

Manually control risk by balancing open positions without realizing losses, giving you time to rethink and possibly reverse positions or perform scalping. "Panic" Button: Once activated, it cannot be canceled. This feature helps in critical moments when you're reconsidering your strategy. It can only be activated when in a negative balance. When triggered, it monitors your account balance, closing all positions once your net balance reaches the original level, protecting your capital.

🛠 Operation Control and Closure:

Close All Positions: Quickly close all open trades.

Quickly close all open trades. Close Profitable or Loss-Making Positions: Choose to close only positive or negative positions.

Choose to close only positive or negative positions. Position Reversal: Close the current position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size.

🎯 Leverage and Grid Strategies in Favor of the Trend:

Automatic Leverage: Adds positions based on defined criteria, increasing profit potential.

Adds positions based on defined criteria, increasing profit potential. Trend-Aligned Grid: Executes orders at fixed intervals, adjusting lot sizes with configurable multipliers, aligned with the trend.

⏱ Automatic Stop Movement and Protection:

Standard and Average Price Trailing Stops: Adjusts stops as the market moves, with customizable triggers and distances.

Adjusts stops as the market moves, with customizable triggers and distances. Automatic Break Even: Moves the stop to the breakeven point after reaching a safety margin.

Moves the stop to the breakeven point after reaching a safety margin. Bar-by-Bar Trailing Stop: Adjusts the stop based on the highs and lows of each candle.

📊 Trend Strategies and Soros:

Fractal Analysis: Uses moving averages and ADX to identify short- and long-term trends.

Uses moving averages and ADX to identify short- and long-term trends. Soros and Double Soros: A strategy based on progressively leveraging profits to maximize results.

📅 Time Management and Market Settings:

Operating Period: Set specific times to trade, limiting orders to strategic intervals.

Set specific times to trade, limiting orders to strategic intervals. Spread Control: Trade only when the spread is within acceptable limits, reducing costs.

📊 Customizable Interface:

Control Panel: Adjust panel size, colors, and fonts for clear and intuitive visualization.

Adjust panel size, colors, and fonts for clear and intuitive visualization. Candle Timer: Displays the remaining time of each candle, aiding real-time monitoring.

Benefits and Advantages:

Full Automation: Execute complex strategies without manual intervention, saving time and reducing errors.

Execute complex strategies without manual intervention, saving time and reducing errors. Partial Automation: Receive signals and trade with a robust support tool and competitive keyboard shortcuts.

Receive signals and trade with a robust support tool and competitive keyboard shortcuts. Flexibility: Fully customizable to suit different trader profiles and market conditions.

Fully customizable to suit different trader profiles and market conditions. Risk Management: Advanced tools for capital protection, including automatic stops and exposure management.

This robot is ideal for traders looking for a robust and versatile solution to optimize operations and maximize profits safely.

Keyboard Shortcuts for Enhanced Control:

Manual Exposure Lock: Limit maximum exposure (sum of lots) in the market to manually manage risk.

Limit maximum exposure (sum of lots) in the market to manually manage risk. Exposure Lock Levels 1 and 2: Toggle two exposure limit levels for greater control over open positions.

Toggle two exposure limit levels for greater control over open positions. Buy at Market: Place an instant buy order at the current market price.

Place an instant buy order at the current market price. Sell at Market: Place an instant sell order at the current market price.

Place an instant sell order at the current market price. Position Reversal: Close a position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size.

Close a position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size. Close All Positions: Close all open trades, regardless of direction or result.

Close all open trades, regardless of direction or result. Close All Profitable Positions: Close only trades that are in profit.

Close only trades that are in profit. Close All Buys: Close only buy positions.

Close only buy positions. Close All Profitable Buys: Close only profitable buy positions.

Close only profitable buy positions. Close All Sells: Close only sell positions.

Close only sell positions. Close All Profitable Sells: Close only profitable sell positions.

Close only profitable sell positions. Close Most Profitable Buy: Close the most profitable buy trade.

Close the most profitable buy trade. Close Most Profitable Sell: Close the most profitable sell trade.

Close the most profitable sell trade. Auto CutGain and CutLoss On/Off: Toggle automatic gain and loss cuts based on predefined criteria.

Toggle automatic gain and loss cuts based on predefined criteria. "Panic" Button: Quickly close all open positions in an emergency to prevent further losses.

Quickly close all open positions in an emergency to prevent further losses. Toggle Lot Sizes 1, 2, and 3: Switch between different lot sizes for new orders.

Switch between different lot sizes for new orders. Auto BreakEven On/Off: Toggle automatic stop movement to breakeven.

Toggle automatic stop movement to breakeven. Auto Add On/Off: Toggle automatic addition of new orders based on predefined criteria.

Toggle automatic addition of new orders based on predefined criteria. Auto Grid On/Off: Toggle the grid strategy, opening orders at regular price intervals.

Toggle the grid strategy, opening orders at regular price intervals. Candle Trailing On/Off: Toggle stop adjustment based on recent candle highs/lows.

Toggle stop adjustment based on recent candle highs/lows. Candle-Based Add On/Off: Toggle adding new orders based on candle movements.

Toggle adding new orders based on candle movements. Buy Stops to Breakeven: Move buy stops to the entry price.

Move buy stops to the entry price. Sell Stops to Breakeven: Move sell stops to the entry price.

Move sell stops to the entry price. Buy Stops to Last Low: Adjust buy stops to the most recent low.

Adjust buy stops to the most recent low. Sell Stops to Last High: Adjust sell stops to the most recent high.

Adjust sell stops to the most recent high. Trailing Stop On/Off: Toggle trailing stop, which automatically adjusts as the price moves in your favor.

Transform your trading approach with this high-performance tool!







