Fate Changer EN
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.81
- Activations: 5
Complete Description of the Trading Algorithm
This automated trading robot is a powerful and flexible tool designed for traders seeking to operate with precision, safety, and efficiency in any financial market. With a wide range of configurable features, it allows for the execution of sophisticated strategies with full control over entries, exits, and risk management.
Key Features:
🔒 Exposure Management and Emergency Controls:
- Manual Exposure Lock: Manually control risk by balancing open positions without realizing losses, giving you time to rethink and possibly reverse positions or perform scalping.
- "Panic" Button: Once activated, it cannot be canceled. This feature helps in critical moments when you're reconsidering your strategy. It can only be activated when in a negative balance. When triggered, it monitors your account balance, closing all positions once your net balance reaches the original level, protecting your capital.
🛠 Operation Control and Closure:
- Close All Positions: Quickly close all open trades.
- Close Profitable or Loss-Making Positions: Choose to close only positive or negative positions.
- Position Reversal: Close the current position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size.
🎯 Leverage and Grid Strategies in Favor of the Trend:
- Automatic Leverage: Adds positions based on defined criteria, increasing profit potential.
- Trend-Aligned Grid: Executes orders at fixed intervals, adjusting lot sizes with configurable multipliers, aligned with the trend.
⏱ Automatic Stop Movement and Protection:
- Standard and Average Price Trailing Stops: Adjusts stops as the market moves, with customizable triggers and distances.
- Automatic Break Even: Moves the stop to the breakeven point after reaching a safety margin.
- Bar-by-Bar Trailing Stop: Adjusts the stop based on the highs and lows of each candle.
📊 Trend Strategies and Soros:
- Fractal Analysis: Uses moving averages and ADX to identify short- and long-term trends.
- Soros and Double Soros: A strategy based on progressively leveraging profits to maximize results.
📅 Time Management and Market Settings:
- Operating Period: Set specific times to trade, limiting orders to strategic intervals.
- Spread Control: Trade only when the spread is within acceptable limits, reducing costs.
📊 Customizable Interface:
- Control Panel: Adjust panel size, colors, and fonts for clear and intuitive visualization.
- Candle Timer: Displays the remaining time of each candle, aiding real-time monitoring.
Benefits and Advantages:
- Full Automation: Execute complex strategies without manual intervention, saving time and reducing errors.
- Partial Automation: Receive signals and trade with a robust support tool and competitive keyboard shortcuts.
- Flexibility: Fully customizable to suit different trader profiles and market conditions.
- Risk Management: Advanced tools for capital protection, including automatic stops and exposure management.
This robot is ideal for traders looking for a robust and versatile solution to optimize operations and maximize profits safely.
Keyboard Shortcuts for Enhanced Control:
- Manual Exposure Lock: Limit maximum exposure (sum of lots) in the market to manually manage risk.
- Exposure Lock Levels 1 and 2: Toggle two exposure limit levels for greater control over open positions.
- Buy at Market: Place an instant buy order at the current market price.
- Sell at Market: Place an instant sell order at the current market price.
- Position Reversal: Close a position and open a new one in the opposite direction with the same lot size.
- Close All Positions: Close all open trades, regardless of direction or result.
- Close All Profitable Positions: Close only trades that are in profit.
- Close All Buys: Close only buy positions.
- Close All Profitable Buys: Close only profitable buy positions.
- Close All Sells: Close only sell positions.
- Close All Profitable Sells: Close only profitable sell positions.
- Close Most Profitable Buy: Close the most profitable buy trade.
- Close Most Profitable Sell: Close the most profitable sell trade.
- Auto CutGain and CutLoss On/Off: Toggle automatic gain and loss cuts based on predefined criteria.
- "Panic" Button: Quickly close all open positions in an emergency to prevent further losses.
- Toggle Lot Sizes 1, 2, and 3: Switch between different lot sizes for new orders.
- Auto BreakEven On/Off: Toggle automatic stop movement to breakeven.
- Auto Add On/Off: Toggle automatic addition of new orders based on predefined criteria.
- Auto Grid On/Off: Toggle the grid strategy, opening orders at regular price intervals.
- Candle Trailing On/Off: Toggle stop adjustment based on recent candle highs/lows.
- Candle-Based Add On/Off: Toggle adding new orders based on candle movements.
- Buy Stops to Breakeven: Move buy stops to the entry price.
- Sell Stops to Breakeven: Move sell stops to the entry price.
- Buy Stops to Last Low: Adjust buy stops to the most recent low.
- Sell Stops to Last High: Adjust sell stops to the most recent high.
- Trailing Stop On/Off: Toggle trailing stop, which automatically adjusts as the price moves in your favor.
Transform your trading approach with this high-performance tool!