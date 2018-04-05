Breakout Sentry Pro

Product Description

Breakout Sentry Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on breakout trading opportunities by identifying significant price highs and lows. Using advanced ATR-based risk management, dynamic position sizing, and customizable take-profit and stop-loss strategies, Breakout Sentry Pro is crafted to adapt to diverse market conditions, offering traders precision and control.

The EA dynamically adjusts to volatility by employing the Average True Range (ATR) for calculating stop-loss, trailing stops, and take-profit levels. This ensures optimal performance across various trading instruments and market environments.

Contact me through direct message and I will send you the set file.

Key Features:

  • Breakout Strategy: Detects and trades breakouts by analyzing price action over a customizable look-back period.
  • ATR-Based Risk Management: Automatically adjusts stop-loss and take-profit levels to current market volatility.
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protect profits using an ATR-based trailing stop mechanism.
  • Flexible Position Sizing: Supports risk-based, fixed lot, and fixed currency amount trade sizing for tailored risk management.
  • Spread Filtering: Trades only under favorable market conditions with a user-defined maximum spread threshold.
  • Magic Number System: Ensures conflict-free operation when running multiple EAs on the same account.

User Input Parameters:

  1. Look-Back Period:

    • Define the number of bars to analyze for determining breakout levels.

  2. ATR Settings:

    • Configure the period for ATR calculations, forming the basis for dynamic risk management.

  3. Take-Profit Settings:

    • Choose between ATR-based or fixed-point take-profit calculations.
    • Fine-tune the ATR multiplier or set fixed points for profit-taking.

  4. Stop-Loss Settings:

    • Enable or disable ATR-based stop-loss levels.
    • Configure trailing stop-loss with customizable ATR multipliers.

  5. Position Sizing:

    • Risk Percentage: Automatically adjust trade sizes relative to account balance.
    • Fixed Lot Size: Maintain consistent trade volume.
    • Fixed Currency Amount: Calculate trade sizes based on specified monetary risk.

  6. Risk Management:

    • Set maximum allowable spread to avoid unfavorable trading conditions.

  7. General Settings:

    • Assign a unique magic number for seamless EA operations alongside other trading tools.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk, and while Breakout Sentry Pro is designed with advanced risk management and profitability in mind, there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not predict future results. Use this EA responsibly and only with risk capital.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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4.56 (48)
Experts
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5 (3)
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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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