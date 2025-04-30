The iMBalance

  • Experts
  • Paul Petrus Lombard
    Paul Petrus Lombard

    Paul Petrus Lombard

    5 (1)
    We at MegaTrade Systems strive to produce only state of the art expert advisors with our extensive experience in trading and computer science. Our team of developers have combined experience in trading the financial markets spanning 15 years as well as over 30 years of software development
    2 products 2 topics 2 comments
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 30 April 2025
  • Activations: 10

Note: Please refer to the first comment via the comments section for the link to our default set files (When back testing please ensure that 'Trade simulation = false' via 'System Settings')

MegaTrade Systems presents tHE iMBalance, a next generation expert advisor utilizing a very unique trading algorithm which differs in the way SMC/ICT trading strategies implement their logic. The algorithm identifies the most viable imbalances/gaps during the defined trading hours to trade by combining sophisticated market scanning techniques to predict future price movement. Some techniques include price action pattern recognition, strength and momentum of price, multi trend directional bias, the status of liquidity and volatility which need to align with the bulk of imbalances that occur during a trading session. 

tHE iMBalance handles losing positions very well with its build in and configurable risk management settings by reducing risk when for example a sudden shift in market sentiment has been detected to minimize losses over time. tHE iMBalance detects changes in volatility and trading volume in real-time and adjust trade setup settings to adapt to the ever-changing market conditions and this allows the EA to adapt and trade during extreme volatility without the need for manual intervention, basically 'set & forget'!

tHE iMBalance does not implement risky recovery strategies like martingale/grid and can be configured to conform to any prop firm rules and regulations.

Recommendations:

  • Instrument: Any trading instrument with high trading volume/volatility
  • Time frame: M5 (Can be configured to trade any time frame)
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: Any account type but a swing account type is advised as smaller accounts need to be able to trade micro lots on Indices/stocks!
  • Broker: Any broker/prop firm 

Features:

  • tHE iMBalance is configurable and can be tweaked to trade very frequently and aggressively, or to follow a strict rule set.
  • Trade filters to deny for example the EA from opening a trade when the RSI is already too high or low, to ensure the iMBalance's align with multiple time frame trends and liquidity, momentum and price action patterns etc.
  • Trade setup is highly configurable which allows the user to setup the EA to for example risk a % of the account balance/equity per trade, a fixed lot size or various other dynamic algorithms to determine take profit and stop loss levels.
  • Extensive Trade management includes fixed as well as dynamic management which uses a multiplier of the ATR for partial profits, trailing stops, breakeven etc. The EA has configurable options to automatically liquidate open positions which does not align with the prevailing trend anymore, or if there was a shift in the status of liquidity.
  • As a standard to all our EA's, we include a Trading scheduler to keep your trades running/opening or closing only during or after a certain trading session of the day. 
  • News protection is also a standard feature in all of our EA's and the user has the ability to back test past news events to simulate as close as possible the impact fundamental events had in the marketplace.
  • Risk management features reducing risk of positions when a sudden change in market sentiment occurs, a news release or just before NYSE open. The EA also features specific risk settings for each day of the week, as well as adjusting risk when low trading volume is detected in the market or when high/extreme volatility is detected then the EA will adjust risk to adapt to the conditions.
  • Another standard feature is our unique Equity/Money management system to protect your account from going into unwanted drawdown. The system features options to automatically stop the EA when a daily profit target was achieved, and when a global profit target has been reached for example 10% of phase 1 on a funded challenge, and in this case the EA will immediately stop trading and disable itself. The equity protection system also includes the management of the overall portfolio, securing profits when the set criteria has been met or the portfolio is potentially over risked.

Disclaimer: Although we are committed to ensure that all our algorithms stay up to date and optimized for current market conditions, please note that past performance does not guarantee future success. Always test an EA using a demo account before applying to a live account. 

Note: Please refer to the comments section to make use of our default set files which trades every iMBalance that aligns to the configured trade filter criteria. We encourage you to experiment with the settings to realize the potential of the EA. 

Recommended products
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $4999 For traders seeking a professional and disciplined approach to gold trading, SF90 Scuderia was developed exclusively for XAUUSD, utilizing an advanced combination of quantitative analysis, mathematical models, trend identification, and institutional market movement analysis. Unli
Volumen Scalper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Moving Average Convergence Divergence Trader
Vagner Rocha
Experts
Overview VR MacD Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture structured momentum using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) framework. The system focuses on controlled, consistent growth , targeting realistic performance ranges (≈1–4% monthly) while maintaining disciplined risk exposure and avoiding aggressive overfitting strategies commonly seen in retail EAs. ️ Core Strategy Logic At its foundation, VR MacD Trader uses: MACD Momentum S
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Experts
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Gold Swing Auto XAUUSD with Graded Signals MT5
Genki Andou
Experts
Can your EA explain WHY it lost? Most EAs only give you an outcome. Won, lost, balance up, balance down. Why it entered, why it is not entering right now, which kind of signal actually works in YOUR account — you never find out. You keep it running and hope. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO was built the other way round. [The one thing that makes this EA different] It tracks which signals work in YOUR account — and tells you. Every signal is auto-graded A / B / Star. Every signal is also classified by tar
Solitaire
Simon Reeves
Experts
One position. One risk. One clear exit. Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5. A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA. Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384410 User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462 Come chat
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD M15 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is M15. Trading logic The strategy analyses higher-timeframe GBPUSD price data and reacts to atypical price activity by attempt
TerminatorCrash
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Terminator Crash Robot is a fully automated trading robot. It is specially designed for trading the Boom and Crash Indexes. The Robot Only Opens buy trades. It buys the Crash. It Buys the Boom index. The best timeframe to use the robot is the 1m. The user can put from 1 up to n trades at a time, you can decide the amount of pips you are willing to risk in the settings. The  expert advisor runs on deriv only. You are advised to risk only the amout you want are willing to risk,as trading is hi
Gold Neuron EA
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD NEURON v3.10 is a trading system for XAUUSD built around two independent decision engines that run together in a single account. The decision engine was rebuilt in version 3.10, and the update is free for existing users. The two engines that are active by default are a trend core based on an ATR breakout with a regime filter and a momentum breakout engine. A third engine, an entry gate built with gradient boosting, ships disabled by default and can be switched on with UseEnginePivot; the p
King Strategies Empire
DRT Circle
Experts
King Strategies  Empire – Expert Advisor Description King Strategies  Empire is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold), combining structured market analysis with multiple independent trading systems. The EA is designed around five unique engines, each operating with its own trading logic and approach to market behavior. This modular structure allows the strategies to function independently while contributing to a broader trading framework focused on Gold m
GoldTrend Retriever
Brighton Kukasira
Experts
Welcome to the Future of Trading: Your Ultimate AI Assistant!   Unleash the Power of AI Trading Welcome to a revolutionary trading experience with our cutting-edge EA (Expert Advisor). Designed with the latest advancements in AI technology, this tool is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA is tailored to meet your needs and elevate your trading game. Key Features ·        Advanced Algorithms: Leverage the pow
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Alpha Vault BTC
Shipra Gupta
Experts
AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
WR Prop Firm
WEALTHROAD LTD
Experts
Wealth Road Bot for Passing   Prop Firm Challenges An Expert Advisor specifically designed to pass the challenge and verification phases of funded account companies, with full compliance to drawdown and daily loss rules. Why Wealth Road Bot for Funded Accounts? Very low drawdown based on our internal testing Most of our clients successfully pass the challenge when following the recommended settings and risk management rules. Automatically avoids trading during restricted hours Respects the rule
Rambo Bitcoin Bot
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
5 (2)
Experts
Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions. This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28 and 35, indicating progressive
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
Milind Jayesh Sidpara
Experts
Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
RockFirm FXAIEA
Xin You Lin
Experts
Here is the English translation of your product description, tailored for the MQL5 Market or international promotion. --- RockFirm FX-AIEA V5.18 — The "Self-Adaptive AI Smart Gold Algorithm" Engineered for High-Volatility XAUUSD on M5 (2026+) Symbol:XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 and above (5-minute chart and higher)   Core Highlights: Powered by Next-Gen AI & Machine Learning:This is not a simple grid or Martingale strategy. It is an AI decision-making model specifically trained on massive
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
Experts
Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
WhaiteRadian Oracle
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
ภาษาไทย EA ตัวนี้เป็นระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติสำหรับ MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อวิเคราะห์ทิศทางและโครงสร้างของตลาด ก่อนค้นหาจังหวะเปิด BUY หรือ SELL ที่เหมาะสม โดยใช้ข้อมูลจาก Swing, Trend, Liquidity, Supply & Demand, Break of Structure (BOS) และ Momentum มาประกอบการตัดสินใจร่วมกัน แนวคิดหลักของระบบคือ เลือกทิศทางการเทรดให้ถูกต้องก่อน แล้วจึงค้นหา Entry ที่มี Risk/Reward เหมาะสม เมื่อพบโอกาสที่ผ่านเงื่อนไข EA จะคำนวณจุดเข้า, Stop Loss, Take Profit และบริหารความเสี่ยงของแต่ละออเดอร์อย่างเป็น
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
FTU Memphis
James Erasmus
Experts
Memphis — Trend Continuation This EA captures trend continuation entries with a controlled exit system, fully automated.   Performance Rating: 7/10 Update and improvement coming soon... improved results Core Features Single-position logic for controlled exposure, not grid or martingale ATR-based stop loss and profit targeting Intelligent re-entry system aligned with trend direction Built-in exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Designed for low timeframe trading (M2–M5) What Memphis Do
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
StarFox
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
Experts
Master Guide: Entry Logic in Algorithmic Trading (STARFOX System) 1. Introduction to the Automatic Decision Engine In the design of high-fidelity systems, the decision-making architecture is centralized in the CSignalEngine. This specialized class is not merely a software component, but a class-based architectural structure that abstracts complex data buffers (RSI, MA, ADX) into discrete, executable boolean logic. The CSignalEngine processes a three-candle technical history (indices 0, 1, and
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (24)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
More from author
Trade Fury
Paul Petrus Lombard
5 (1)
Experts
MegaTrade Systems  presents  Trade Fury ,  a next generation multi-strategy expert advisor implementing a very unique approach in scanning the market, identifying and auto executing the most reliable trading setups of all time.  Trade Fury has been in development for over 2.5 years with most features vigorously tested on both demo and live trading environments. The EA features four distinct trading strategies where each strategy includes various algorithms for identifying and executing the parti
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review