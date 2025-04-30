Note: Please refer to the first comment via the comments section for the link to our default set files (When back testing please ensure that 'Trade simulation = false' via 'System Settings')

MegaTrade Systems presents tHE iMBalance, a next generation expert advisor utilizing a very unique trading algorithm which differs in the way SMC/ICT trading strategies implement their logic. The algorithm identifies the most viable imbalances/gaps during the defined trading hours to trade by combining sophisticated market scanning techniques to predict future price movement. Some techniques include price action pattern recognition, strength and momentum of price, multi trend directional bias, the status of liquidity and volatility which need to align with the bulk of imbalances that occur during a trading session.

tHE iMBalance handles losing positions very well with its build in and configurable risk management settings by reducing risk when for example a sudden shift in market sentiment has been detected to minimize losses over time. tHE iMBalance detects changes in volatility and trading volume in real-time and adjust trade setup settings to adapt to the ever-changing market conditions and this allows the EA to adapt and trade during extreme volatility without the need for manual intervention, basically 'set & forget'!

tHE iMBalance does not implement risky recovery strategies like martingale/grid and can be configured to conform to any prop firm rules and regulations.

Recommendations:

Instrument: Any trading instrument with high trading volume/volatility

Any trading instrument with high trading volume/volatility Time frame: M5 (Can be configured to trade any time frame)

M5 (Can be configured to trade any time frame) Minimum deposit: $100

$100 Account type: Any account type but a swing account type is advised as smaller accounts need to be able to trade micro lots on Indices/stocks!

Any account type but a swing account type is advised as smaller accounts need to be able to trade micro lots on Indices/stocks! Broker: Any broker/prop firm

Features:

tHE iMBalance is configurable and can be tweaked to trade very frequently and aggressively, or to follow a strict rule set.

is configurable and can be tweaked to trade very frequently and aggressively, or to follow a strict rule set. Trade filters to deny for example the EA from opening a trade when the RSI is already too high or low, to ensure the iMBalance's align with multiple time frame trends and liquidity, momentum and price action patterns etc.

to deny for example the EA from opening a trade when the RSI is already too high or low, to ensure the iMBalance's align with multiple time frame trends and liquidity, momentum and price action patterns etc. Trade setup is highly configurable which allows the user to setup the EA to for example risk a % of the account balance/equity per trade, a fixed lot size or various other dynamic algorithms to determine take profit and stop loss levels.

is highly configurable which allows the user to setup the EA to for example risk a % of the account balance/equity per trade, a fixed lot size or various other dynamic algorithms to determine take profit and stop loss levels. Extensive Trade management includes fixed as well as dynamic management which uses a multiplier of the ATR for partial profits, trailing stops, breakeven etc. The EA has configurable options to automatically liquidate open positions which does not align with the prevailing trend anymore, or if there was a shift in the status of liquidity.

As a standard to all our EA's, we include a Trading scheduler to keep your trades running/opening or closing only during or after a certain trading session of the day.

to keep your trades running/opening or closing only during or after a certain trading session of the day. News protection is also a standard feature in all of our EA's and the user has the ability to back test past news events to simulate as close as possible the impact fundamental events had in the marketplace.

is also a standard feature in all of our EA's and the user has the ability to back test past news events to simulate as close as possible the impact fundamental events had in the marketplace. Risk managemen t features reducing risk of positions when a sudden change in market sentiment occurs, a news release or just before NYSE open. The EA also features specific risk settings for each day of the week, as well as adjusting risk when low trading volume is detected in the market or when high/extreme volatility is detected then the EA will adjust risk to adapt to the conditions.

t features reducing risk of positions when a sudden change in market sentiment occurs, a news release or just before NYSE open. The EA also features specific risk settings for each day of the week, as well as adjusting risk when low trading volume is detected in the market or when high/extreme volatility is detected then the EA will adjust risk to adapt to the conditions. Another standard feature is our unique Equity/Money management system to protect your account from going into unwanted drawdown. The system features options to automatically stop the EA when a daily profit target was achieved, and when a global profit target has been reached for example 10% of phase 1 on a funded challenge, and in this case the EA will immediately stop trading and disable itself. The equity protection system also includes the management of the overall portfolio, securing profits when the set criteria has been met or the portfolio is potentially over risked.

Disclaimer: Although we are committed to ensure that all our algorithms stay up to date and optimized for current market conditions, please note that past performance does not guarantee future success. Always test an EA using a demo account before applying to a live account.

Note: Please refer to the comments section to make use of our default set files which trades every iMBalance that aligns to the configured trade filter criteria. We encourage you to experiment with the settings to realize the potential of the EA.